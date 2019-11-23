COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: South Dakota loses in Summit League semis

Nebraska had 10 kills and one error on 14 swings for a .643 hitting percentage in set five, while Minnesota hit -.200. For the match, the Huskers hit .264 while Minnesota hit .257.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 20 kills and 17 digs, and seven of her 20 kills came in the decisive fifth set. Lexi Sun added 18 kills, 10 digs and three aces, and she eclipsed 1,000 career kills. Jazz Sweet racked up 12 kills. Lauren Stivrins had eight kills and four blocks, and Callie Schwarzenbach posted seven kills on .600 hitting with four blocks.

NORTHERN IOWA 3, LOYOLA-CHICAGO 1: The UNI volleyball team captured the MVC regular-season title on Friday night, defeating the Ramblers of Loyola 3-1 with set scores of 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18. The MVC regular-season title marks head coach Bobbi Petersen’s ninth, and the programs 19th.

The Ramblers went out to an early lead before the Panthers battled back, taking the set 25-23. The Panthers trailed through the second set, falling 20-25 before taking the third set 25-22. UNI led the Ramblers through the fourth set and closed out the match 25-18.