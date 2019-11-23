COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: South Dakota loses in Summit League semis

DENVER — For the first time in Summit League tournament history, a No. 4 team beat a No. 1-seeded team in the semifinals.
South Dakota found itself on the wrong side of that stat Saturday night, as Omaha upset the top-seeded Coyotes in four sets to advance to the tournament championship.
The Mavericks won by set scores of 21-25, 28-26, 29-27, 26-24.
This is the first time USD has lost a match since Sept. 3, when Iowa State swept the Coyotes in a non-conference match in Ames. The loss snaps a 24-match win streak.
Elizabeth Juhnke led USD with 13 kills while Elizabeth Loschen had 11 and Sami Slaughter contributed 10.
Omaha outhit USD .196-.167. USD hit .128 in the fourth set.
Claire Mountjoy led the Mavericks with 22 kills.
The Coyotes and Mavericks played a five-set match on Oct. 2, which USD won.
NEBRASKA 3, MINNESOTA 2: The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team used a dominating 15-3 fifth set to knock off No. 7 Minnesota 25-22, 25-18, 29-25, 11-25, 15-3 in front of a crowd of 5,706 at Maturi Pavilion on Friday night.
The Huskers (23-3, 15-2 Big Ten) won their seventh straight match and picked up their 25th straight win in the month of November dating back to 2016. The Huskers won for the first time at Minnesota since 2014, led by a heroic effort in set five that ended on an 11-0 Husker run.
Nebraska had 10 kills and one error on 14 swings for a .643 hitting percentage in set five, while Minnesota hit -.200. For the match, the Huskers hit .264 while Minnesota hit .257.
Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 20 kills and 17 digs, and seven of her 20 kills came in the decisive fifth set. Lexi Sun added 18 kills, 10 digs and three aces, and she eclipsed 1,000 career kills. Jazz Sweet racked up 12 kills. Lauren Stivrins had eight kills and four blocks, and Callie Schwarzenbach posted seven kills on .600 hitting with four blocks.
NORTHERN IOWA 3, LOYOLA-CHICAGO 1: The UNI volleyball team captured the MVC regular-season title on Friday night, defeating the Ramblers of Loyola 3-1 with set scores of 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18. The MVC regular-season title marks head coach Bobbi Petersen’s ninth, and the programs 19th.
The Ramblers went out to an early lead before the Panthers battled back, taking the set 25-23. The Panthers trailed through the second set, falling 20-25 before taking the third set 25-22. UNI led the Ramblers through the fourth set and closed out the match 25-18.
Karlie Taylor finished with her 22nd double-double of the season, finishing with 23 kills and 23 digs. The senior outside hitter tied a season-high with 4 aces. Taylor recorded her 500th kill of the season, becoming the first Panther to record three 500 kill seasons.
Kaylissa Arndorfer records the highest hitting percentage of the match, hitting .316 with 17 total kills on the night. Rachel Koop finished with her second-highest assists mark of the season with 54, the highest mark in a four-set match.