COLLEGE WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff rolls to second dual win

SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff wrestling team improved to 2-0 with a dominating 44-6 victory on Tuesday over Dakota Wesleyan.

Briar Cliff's Chris Paulsen got a fall in 2:40 at 165 pounds and Caleb Shanks scored a fall in 2:13 at 197 pounds. Ben Peters won his match at 157 pounds by a 16-0 tech fall.

Gabriel Howard won his match by a 5-3 decision. The rest of the Chargers points came on forfeits.

NORTHWESTERN 30, WILLIAM PENN 27: Freshman Chris Van Der Brink got a throw that led to pin in the 285-pound match and that gave Northwestern a 30-27 dual win over William Penn on Tuesday.

Van Der Brink's pin came in the first period and was in 2:17.

William Penn got two forfeits to start the dual when freshman Trey Schuck got a first-period fall in 1:43 for Northwestern's first points.

William Penn got back-to-back pins for a 24-6 lead when Northwestern started its comeback.

Freshman Jakob Francksen-Small got a pin early in the second period in 3:43 and that started a three-match winning streak. Matthew Dahl won by fall in 5:55 and then a win by forfeit tied the dual at 24.

William Penn won by a 4-3 decision when Northwestern got the win from Van Der Brink for the 30-27 victory.

