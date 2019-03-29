One of the key reasons I wanted to join The Sioux City Journal is because of the support staff I would have around me with two long-time sportswriters Barry Poe and Jerry Giese.
Between the two, they have 46 combined years at The Journal. Poe started here in 1991, Giese in 2001. You would be hard-pressed to find two people in one spot that know as much about Northwest Iowa athletics.
Jerry is a statistics guru as he's able to rattle off stats and compile them in such a readable fashion in his game notes or stories.
Barry has covered some of the best athletes to ever come out of this coverage area and they still enjoy talking to him long after their playing days.
When both of them end their work day Friday, the Journal will be losing two major institutions of sports knowledge.
I've only had three months to work with both of them, but I will forever cherish my time with them.
Barry was writing about Central Lyon athletics, along with numerous other schools, when I was in high school. If the Lions made a deep run in the postseason in football, we could read Barry's story about it.
It's fun to hear Barry talk about the players he remembers. How he thinks former Pocahontas prep Elle Ruffridge is one of the best girls basketball players he's ever seen or sharing stories about covering former West High School guard Kirk Hinrich.
Barry will have more time to hit the golf course, so for those that know him, he can now become the scratch golfer he was always meant to be.
Of course, he will always spend plenty of time rooting for the Cubs. Or as the ultimate optimist that he is, complaining about how they didn't do anything this off season and they have no chance. Some of the same things he says about the Green Bay Packers. Granted that always leads him to say his favorite phrase about the St. Louis Cardinals or the Minnesota Vikings.
The office will be quieter without Barry and that's not a good thing. Whether joking around or hearing him talk to a coach or hearing his Jetsons or Sanford and Sons ringtone go off on his phone, it will all be missed.
Jerry, or as he's known by former Journal part-timer Charlie Hildebrand - the Golden Boy, has stories upon stories, not just about sports but of his life. From his days on the Minnesota farm to when he covered the Vikings training camp.
Speaking of the Vikings, he blames me for jinxing Minnesota in the season finale against the Chicago Bears this year. He's not wrong ... the column I wrote probably jinxed them. We've shared stories about the pain of being a Vikings fan and even as a Twins fan.
Jerry's passion as a Vikings and Twins fan carries over to his stories. He gives those the same passion. He's able to dive deep into the games for a key play that many may have missed. His ability to keep track of stats is second-to-none, as many Sioux City Musketeers fans will tell you. For a person that didn't cover hockey, he took on the Musketeers beat and has become knowledgeable in every aspect of Musky history.
The hours Barry and Jerry put in are irreplaceable. They've covered NAIA national tournaments - women's basketball and volleyball - and countless state tournaments. Both of them were awarded the IHSAA News Media Awards, joining former co-workers Terry Hersom and Steve Allspach.
Like Hersom and Allspach did after they left the Journal, Poe will be doing some part-time work for The Journal in the future.
Fortunately, I've been able to work with both Barry and Jerry, even if it was for a short period of time. Unfortunately, when I come into the office on Saturday, neither one of them will be here. Luckily I was able to soak up knowledge from both of them.
Hopefully, we were all able to soak up plenty of knowledge from both of them throughout the years due to their excellent stories.