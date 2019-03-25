SIOUX CITY -- A transplanted Eastern Iowa, I had a lot to learn when I showed up here in late November of 1977, preparing to succeed Alex Stoddard, sports editor of The Journal for 32 years.
Little did I imagine I’d be occupying that same chair, so to speak, for the next 38 years. And, little did I imagine any of the fascinating stories I’d be privileged to write.
I was astonished, I must say, to learn Sioux City had only seen one high school wrestler crowned a state champion. Having watched multiple state champs in the same season at my own high school and then also few others I wound up covering -- Cedar Falls and Waterloo West, to name a couple -- I was curious to see what the problem was.
So, I’ll really never forget the first prep wrestling match I covered here, seeing considerable promise from an East High team that featured Gary Freese and a guy named Bill Saunders. If wrestlers on the other side of the state had anything Freese and Saunders didn’t bring into competition, I certainly couldn’t seem to spot it.
To my way of thinking, these two guys and former teammate Joe Gormally, that first Sioux City champion, raised the bar locally on a sport where our high schools have since produced several more podium toppers. Both went on to enjoy productive college careers on the mat and Saunders, later to serve East as a volunteer assistant coach, wound up becoming a good friend, to be sure.
That made it all the more painful the week before last when Saunders passed away quite unexpectedly on March 14, falling victim to a brain aneurysm at age 58.
My early years here also took me to a much-discussed freshman city championship boys basketball game headlined by the dynamic West Junior duo of Darryl Hall and Billy “Hopper” Davis. In all truthfulness, it was probably the only freshman championship contest I ever witnessed here and I’m certainly glad I went.
Within seconds after the opening tip, Hall heaved a perfect pass down the floor to Davis, streaking toward the basket and executing a spectacular alley-oop dunk. There again, I could see promise for another sport where Sioux City went decades -- 65 years, actually, before West’s 1999 reign -- without an Iowa champion.
It didn’t happen for the North High teams on which Hopper was so instrumental (Hall played for West), but this athletic teenager with a curious nickname was able to start for the last three of four consecutive state tournament teams Coach Tom Goodman produced from 1980 through 1983. And it wasn’t all that many years later when boys basketball moved to a completely different level.
Now, sadly, I must also report that Hopper, who later had a son play for East, died March 23 in Lincoln following a lengthy illness.
All of which brings to mind A.E. Houseman’s magnificent poem, “To An Athlete Dying Young.”
“Smart lad to slip betimes away from fields where glory does not stay,’’ Houseman wrote way back in 1896. “And early though the laurel grows, it withers quicker than the rose.’’
Farewell, Hopper and farewell “Billy C,” a moniker that was never explained to me. You’ve both left your mark and my humble mission here is to put it in print for posterity.
ALLSPACH UPDATE: For those who’ve noticed the absence of columns by my longtime colleague Steve Allspach, I’ve received permission from his family to share a little information on what’s been happening.
Bottom line is that Steve suffered a serious stroke on Jan. 17 and after several weeks at a local hospital was transferred for a time to Omaha. As of last Friday, he’s been transferred to CHI Health, a specialty care facility in Missouri Valley where he can be a little closer for all the Sioux City friends who’d like to visit.
Further news comes from former East High basketball coach Jeff Vanderloo, who has helped Creighton reach the quarterfinals in the Men’s NIT. In between the Bluejays’ two NIT wins last week, Jeff paid Steve a visit and offered a somewhat encouraging report. Your prayers are most welcome.
NEXT YEAR: It’s certainly strange how many people found reasons for disappointment over the way this winter wound to a close for the Iowa and Iowa State men’s basketball teams. A year after both struggled through losing seasons they both made it back to the Big Dance with a couple of very young and talented squads.
Iowa State, of course, shook off a late-season slide to win its fourth Big 12 Tournament title in six years before taking a step backward in a first-round NCAA tourney loss to Ohio State. With so many youngsters in the equation, the Cyclones should only be stronger next winter.
The same goes for Iowa, which had a nice rebound in the NCAA’s, knocking off Cincinnati and then losing an overtime heartbreaker Sunday to Tennessee, a No. 2 seed. Nicholas Baer, a former walk-on, was the only senior on the roster and the Hawks had three strong redshirts stashed away for the future, which will also include incoming freshman Patrick McCaffery, Fran’s versatile 6-foot 9-inch son who has played everywhere on the floor at a prep star at Iowa City West.
PLAY BALL: Hard to believe it after so much late-winter snow and frigid temperatures, but there were Briar Cliff and Morningside on Sunday, playing baseball at Lewis and Clark Park while local golfers were getting their seasons underway at several courses around the city.
What looks to be another promising American Association season for our Sioux City Explorers, the league’s winningest team over the last four years, gets underway with a four-game series against Lincoln starting May 16.
Hope you’ll make a concerted effort to take in a few games and let Manager Steve Montgomery and his team know they’re appreciated.