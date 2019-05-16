Will Roder has quite the story to tell after the Class 1A 3,200-meter relay.
When Roder crossed the finish line during the Class 1A race on Thursday, he thought he had held off George-Little Rock’s Joe Anderson and won the title.
But, it ended with a happy ending, as Roder was named the state champion due to a miscount in laps. When Roder learned of the news, he gave coach Jeremy Schindler a big hug.
There was a miscommunication in how many laps had been run.
Roder sprinted in the final 200 meters to hold off Anderson, and Anderson was confused wondering why Roder would start his kick so suddenly.
“He started running like it was the finish, so I go with him, and he had miscounted laps,” Anderson said. “I was pretty sure there was a lap left. I had the laps counted, so I knew.”
Roder first threw up his hands in celebration, then that mood turned to bewilderment. He saw that Anderson keep on running, and the crowd reacted to Roder stopping.
The race wasn’t apparently over.
Roder kept on running, but his brief stoppage allowed Anderson to create enough room to win.
When it did, Roder finished in third with a time of 10 minutes, 4.04 seconds behind Anderson (9:56.45) and Nodaway Valley’s Joshua Baudler (9:58.47).
When the race was over, Roder was trying to find an answer to what had happened. There were three officials located at the start/finish line, and Roder wasn’t afraid to plead his case.
“I was asking how is it fair that you rang the bell lap early, even the announcer was with him,” Roder said immediately after the race. “I asked how that was fair. I thought that was my last lap, so I left everything out there. I was barely able to finish the last lap. I almost collapsed.”
The bell was rung after the seventh lap, which was one too short.
Roder, understandably, wasn’t happy.
“I rely on (the officials) so much with the counting,” Roder said. “I don’t count the laps. I usually rely on the gunshot on the bell ring like that. I thought the (score)board was off because I looked at the time. I figured they’d be on the count. They didn’t do us any favors today.”
Roder stopped with about 8:30 on the clock, which would have been an Iowa all-time record. But, they weren’t running at an elite pace with the official temperature recorded at 93 degrees.
Roder also thought he ran the perfect race that he strategized for. He didn’t start out with the lead but picked it up at the No. 3 lap, passing Anderson just past the finish line.
Roder and Anderson briefly traded leads in the penultimate lap leading up to the confusion.
The Iowa High School Athetic Association held a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to decide what the right decision was.
The verdict?
Roder is the champion, as nine of the 10 runners stopped thinking the race was over just like Roder did, but no times will be recorded since the race lasted seven laps.
“I don’t know what to say, you have to just move on,” Gehlen coach Jeremy Schindler said. “I feel bad for Joe Anderson, he’s a great competitor.”
In the meeting, the head official conferred with other officials to make the decision.
There was going to be no right decision here.
There was going to be a winner and a loser, regardless of the outcome.
As Schindler pointed out, people make mistakes, but it’s unfortunate that it had to happen on the biggest stage in the state.
No alternative would have done things right, even if the two had run again head-to-head Friday or Saturday morning.
Roder can go to bed knowing that he’s a champion, albeit in a bizarre way.
Anderson can go to bed knowing he has another chance at Roder when the two meet again on Saturday.
If Anderson wins, let’s call it even. If Roder wins, call it a fortunate turn of events.