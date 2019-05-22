SIOUX CITY – Pardon me, I’m experiencing a writer’s block today.
Normally that happens when your train of thought tends to wander because you can’t think of what to write.
That’s not the case this time around, though.
I’m struggling to come up with words while dealing with a huge hole in my heart and wiping away tears at the same time.
As most of you know by now, my longtime colleague at the Sioux City Journal, Steve Allspach, died last week from complications following a massive stroke in January. He fought hard the last four months, but in the end, even this gentle giant of a man couldn’t win the battle.
There’s so much to remember about Steve, aka “The Kaiser,” “Spach,” and in the words of the late great Walt Fiegel, “Allspice.”
We first met in 1981, me fresh out of college in my infant stages in the sports writing business at the Storm Lake Pilot-Tribune and he just beginning a new chapter at the Sioux City Journal after stops at several other publications. After covering a track meet in Alta, we were dispatched to the living room of Alta Coach Mike Goebel to sift through results so that we could accurately file reports for our respective publications.
That, of course, would never take place this day and age because of modern technology, but that’s the way things were done back in those days.
Our paths crossed several times the next few years while covering the same event and Steve would often call me to inquire about certain athletes in the Storm Lake area he was interested in writing about. We became fast friends in that period of time, but beginning on April 1, 1991, our friendship rose to another level.
That’s the day I reported to The Journal for the first time. Imagine walking into a sports department full of legends like Terry Hersom, Steve Allspach, Dick Champ and Ron Malchow. It was a lot for this wide-eyed youngster to digest.
Even though I already had 10 years of experience, working at a daily newspaper was a whole new ballgame. He never really admitted it, but I imagine Steve had a lot to do with me being hired by The Journal, since I knew him pretty well and hadn’t yet met Terry or the other two guys.
At any rate, Steve took me under his wings right away. That included not only fighting the daily deadline battles at work, but also away from the office.
Needless to say, there were plenty of lively discussions after work, always while enjoying an adult beverage or two. Or three. Or four.
As the years progressed, Steve and I became more like brothers. Kindred souls who shared many ups and downs with each other.
He was a brilliant man and a highly gifted writer, who with his vast knowledge of the English language could have easily excelled at something different. But, like me, Steve was a sports nut. And thousands upon thousands of young men and women can thank his love of sports for the magnificent stories he created about them.
Nobody, I mean nobody, possessed a memory like Steve’s. Especially when it came to Iowa high school sports. He could rattle off a date, time and place of an event from decades ago without even batting an eye.
We used to argue when trying to compare modern day girls basketball players to those from the six-player era. I claim Elle Ruffridge -- the state’s all-time leading scorer from Pocahontas -- is the best girls player I have ever seen, but he countered with several stars from the past.
Those were some of the things we talked about, but it became abundantly clear to me that family was the most important thing in Steve’s life. He dearly loved his daughters and grandchildren, his two brothers and the famous central Iowa town of Baxter.
He told me many stories about his high school football days and also about playing in college, most notably at William Penn alongside future NFL star Wilbur Young.
What he didn’t talk too much about was his basketball prowess. According to his younger brother Stan -- one of the best quarterbacks that Baxter ever produced -- Steve poured in over 40 points in one game and was a potent scorer on the hardwood.
And, he also excelled in track and field. In fact, I remember when he turned 50 and competed in the Iowa Senior Games, placing in several events. That was a great source of pride for Steve.
He strongly influenced my taste in music, introducing me to a number of artists I hadn’t heard of before but now are part of my collection.
In nearly 40 years of working together, we made so many road trips back and forth across our great state and beyond, whether it be covering his beloved Iowa girls state basketball tournament, the football playoffs and even an occasional trek across the border for college football.
Lots of laughs, good times and unforgettable memories. That’s what makes writing this column so difficult. Those times will never be forgotten.
Steve was there for me in some of the more difficult times in my life. Even though it was sometimes frustrating trying to get ahold of him, he always called back in due time. That’s just the way he was.
Whether it was offering words of encouragement at work or simply hanging out by the pool at Morningside Country Estates, Steve was always there for me. I can’t put in words how much I already miss him.
The last time I saw him a couple of weeks ago, he was trying to talk up a storm but unfortunately I couldn’t understand most of what he was saying. When it came time to leave, I leaned over, gave him a kiss on the cheek and told him I loved him.
And, although most of his words were inaudible, I heard him tell me he loved me too.
That is what I’ll remember until we meet again.