Yes, I know, this column is probably a month late considering the state wrestling tournament was in mid-February.
Shortly after state wrestling in Iowa, there were AAU state youth wrestling tournaments. The War at West Gym happened a few weeks ago.
Wrestling is a year-round sport and that's what many wrestlers and wrestling coaches in Northwest Iowa have realized, not just at the high school level but also in the youth levels.
That's why Northwest Iowa, the Sioux City Journal coverage area specifically, had one of its best showings at the state tournament in recent memory.
On the final night of the Iowa state wrestling tournament, there were 10 Northwest Iowa wrestlers going for an individual title.
West Sioux came away with two champions - Adam Allard won his third individual title and Kory Van Oort won his first. Spirit Lake's Kyler Rieck joined his family friend, Van Oort, by also winning a title. Akron-Westfield's John Henrich ended his high school career with his third title and Woodbury Central's Wade Mitchell won his first-ever title.
Five individual champions from Northwest Iowa including two wrestlers who won their third titles. Allard has a chance to go for his fourth title in the 2019-20 season. If he does, he becomes the first wrestler from the SCJ coverage area to become a four-time champion.
Plus West Sioux came away with a third-place finish in the Class 1A team duals, knocking off traditional 1A power Lisbon. Spirit Lake had a top-three performance in 2A in the traditional tournament.
"I tell you what, there's a lot of good wrestling in Northwest Iowa. When you look at Sergeant Bluff, Spirit Lake, West Sioux, Woodbury Central, Central Lyon, Northwest Iowa is growing with wrestling," West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said. "It's showing at more levels than just high school. In the last two or three years, when you look at our youth numbers at the area youth tournaments, the numbers are up. There are a lot of people putting in a lot of time into the continued development of our area."
Van Oort has been involved in wrestling in Northwest Iowa for a long time as the former Galva-Holstein and Akron-Westfield coach. He admits the area fell behind at one point but now Northwest Iowa is catching up to Eastern Iowa.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Clint Koedam, a West Lyon graduate, said there is a rivalry between the two sides of the state.
"We as a Northwest Iowa coaching group, there's realistically a battle between Eastern and Western Iowa. What I admire about Northwest Iowa is our guys have fought through the hard battle," Koedam said. "They are doing what they need to do for themselves and for their teams. But there's a small part of every coach that no matter what we do in that practice room, whatever our kids accomplish, it's for the betterment of the state.
"You always want your area to be well-represented in terms of placement and I think Northwest Iowa had a very good showing."
But now Northwest Iowa has to keep it up. Can that happen? It's not out of the realm of possibility. It was common for me to call Koedam on a Saturday or Sunday and he was driving back from a youth tournament. Van Oort has been involved with the youth programs for a decade now and would often be with his assistants when I called. Heelan co-head coach Jordan Langley runs Siouxland Wrestling Academy, which had plenty of wrestlers at the AAU state tournament.
And that's just a small amount of what is going on at the youth level in Northwest Iowa.
"We need to have coaches that are passionate about the continued development of our area and head coaches that are passionate about their program. When they develop their programs, they develop our area," Van Oort said. "There are so many examples. Clint Koedam, Jordan Langley, Jake Thomas, myself. You find them in the rooms working the extra hours on a Sunday night developing kids and building our numbers."
Will Northwest Iowa have 10 wrestlers in state title matches again? Even I was a bit surprised with 10 in the finals. Pleasantly surprised. I will always take being that busy on the Saturday night of state wrestling tracking down state champions and runners-up.
Rome wasn't built in a day, though. While this season was nice, there's still plenty of progress to be made.
"We are not where we need to be," Koedam said. "Every coach needs to be working their butts off and keeping their noses to the grindstone because you can't rest on your laurels. It's a dogfight one year to the next. You have to keep climbing because if you are staying the same, you are going down."
What Koedam said is the key. The area can't be content with the success from this past season. Northwest Iowa wrestling needs to build off it. If it does, 10 wrestlers in the state finals might just be the middle ground instead of the high ground.
Team championships could be the goal.