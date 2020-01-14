Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln upsets No. 7 East at home

SIOUX CITY -- Josh Dix went off in the fourth quarter.

Dix, a Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln sophomore, scored 17 fourth-quarter points that helped the Lynx beat Sioux City East 59-51 at East High on Thursday in a game that had high stakes in the Missouri River Conference race.

The Lynx went on a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter after the game was tight throughout the first three quarters. Lincoln held a 26-25 lead at halftime.

Lincoln also set its targets in the second half on East’s Sayvion Armstrong and Jaleque Dunson. Armstrong scored 15 points in the first half, but the Lynx held East to seven in the final 16 minutes.

Dunson had 10 in the first half, but scored only two points in the second half.

Armstrong led the Black Raiders with 22 points and Dunson scored 10.

Following a loss to Yankton, the Black Raiders lost back-to-back games for the first time in nine years, since East coach Ras Vanderloo took over.

