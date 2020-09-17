Council Bluffs Lincoln defeats West 44-7 to start Week 4

The Lynx weren’t prepared for the play. Keavian Hayes juked a couple of the Lynx linemen, and he found a seam down the sideline.

Keavian Hayes broke free around the 30-yard line and sprinted to the end zone untouched for the Wolverines’ lone first-half touchdown. His touchdown was good for 92 yards, and it came with 11:30 left in the second quarter.

The Lynx weren’t done scoring in the first half.

T.J. Hayes got his third rushing score of the first half with 4:46 left in the second quarter. T.J. Hayes ran the ball in from nine yards, and he had to dive toward the goal line to ensure he found the maroon painted area.

That play ended a drive that lasted 17 plays and 6 minutes, 26 seconds.

West ran 25 plays in the first half, and just four of them were in Lincoln territory.

The Wolverines started the second half, however, on Lynx turf.

Keavian Hayes started off the half with a 41-yard kickoff return that put the Wolverines across midfield.

West was called for a chop block during that drive, which ended any possibility to get anything going.