Council Bluffs Lincoln defeats West 44-7 to start Week 4

SIOUX CITY -- The West High School football team couldn’t keep with T.J. Hayes on Thursday night.
The Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln senior running back had six rushing touchdowns and 343 rushing yards that helped the Lynx beat West 44-7 at Olsen Stadium to start Week 4.
Hayes had touchdown runs of 41, 12 and nine against the Wolverines’ defense. The first of Hayes’ touchdown runs was likely one that frustrated West the most.
That touchdown came on the Lynx’s second drive of the game.
The Wolverines had the Lynx at fourth down, but the Lynx needed just a yard to keep their drive alive.
Lynx coach John Wolfe called a quarterback sneak for Lynnx Brown, and Brown got five yards.
Hayes then cut back toward the middle to get his 41-yard touchdown run to break the ice with 2 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Then, Hayes started the second quarter with the 12-yard touchdown run, and that ended a two-play drive that went 38 yards.
The Lynx blocked West’s punt to give them good field position.
However, the Wolverines responded in a big way.
On the first play of their drive after Lincoln’s second touchdown, West sophomore Keavian Hayes came out of the wildcat.
The Lynx weren’t prepared for the play. Keavian Hayes juked a couple of the Lynx linemen, and he found a seam down the sideline.
Keavian Hayes broke free around the 30-yard line and sprinted to the end zone untouched for the Wolverines’ lone first-half touchdown. His touchdown was good for 92 yards, and it came with 11:30 left in the second quarter.
The Lynx weren’t done scoring in the first half.
T.J. Hayes got his third rushing score of the first half with 4:46 left in the second quarter. T.J. Hayes ran the ball in from nine yards, and he had to dive toward the goal line to ensure he found the maroon painted area.
That play ended a drive that lasted 17 plays and 6 minutes, 26 seconds.
West ran 25 plays in the first half, and just four of them were in Lincoln territory.
The Wolverines started the second half, however, on Lynx turf.
Keavian Hayes started off the half with a 41-yard kickoff return that put the Wolverines across midfield.
West was called for a chop block during that drive, which ended any possibility to get anything going.
The West defense did keep the Lynx off the scoreboard on their first drive of the half.
Lincoln had the ball as close as the West 31-yard-line, but Keavian Hayes broke up a fourth down pass from Brown to end the drive.
The Lynx’s next two drives ended with rushing touchdowns from TJ Hayes.
Hayes scored his fourth touchdown run with 5:11 left in the third. That drive started on their own 33, but Hayes broke free for 57 yards to get to the West 10.
Three plays later, T.J. Hayes scored from the 7-yard-line to get his fourth touchdown of the night.
Then, T.J. Hayes picked up his fifth rushing touchdown with 1:32 left in the third quarter, and that was on the first play of the drive. He scored the ball from 65 yards out.
T.J. Hayes wasn’t done there.
On the first Lynx play of the fourth quarter, T.J. Hayes ran for 78 yards on the opening play of the drive. That rushing touchdown was his sixth of the night.
Coming into Thursday’s game, T.J. Hayes had 16 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown.
