Council Bluffs Lincoln girls edge No. 15 East to take over MRAC lead

Lynx coach Chad Schaa challenged East to beat them with other players.

“We knew there were certain people we could stay off of and see if they could beat us with their shots,” Schaa said. “East has really good players and we wanted to take away their best shooters as best we could and make them shoot some tough shots.”

Diew led her team with six first-half points while Madi Van Dyke had four, Megan Callahan scored three and Taylor Drent scored two.

“They knew where our best players were and their help-side defense did really well, and they shot the ball really well,” Diew said. “The turnovers were very frustrating.”

Diew, who led East with 14 points, thought the team didn’t practice well on Monday and it flowed over into Tuesday’s game.

“The focus wasn’t there and we were sloppy,” Diew said. “Our passes weren’t good and it carried over to the game. We need to learn how to have good practices and carry them over into games.”

Diew added that a team with six seniors on it can’t play bad games at the midpoint of the season.