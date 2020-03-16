COVID-19 causes South Dakota High School Activities Association to postpone spring season

One of the first dominos to fall in South Dakota High School sports as the postponement of all of the state basketball tournaments.
Now a number of dominos are falling. The South Dakota High School Athletic Association has postponed the spring athletic season through April 5. Track and field, boys tennis and golf are all impacted.
While competitions are suspended for the time being, the SDHSAA did leave the decision on practices to each school.
Dakota Valley High School is currently closed due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic so there will be no athletic practices at Dakota Valley for the time being.
"It's so fluid right now. It's kind of a wait and see approach with how we can plan out the spring season," Dakota Valley athletic director Bill Clements said. "It's just waiting to see what kind of directive we have from the state. Basically the stance we have is if we aren't in school, we aren't having practices. Our facilities are shut down. Right now our schools are closed through this week. We will reevaluate that once we get an update.
"Obviously, we want to safeguard our kids but also, we want to get them in shape if we have a spring season. If we aren't in school, there's a reason we aren't in school. We always want to put the safety of our students in the forefront."
Girls' golf, track and field and spring baseball, which isn't sponsored by the SDHSAA but is sponsored by Dakota Valley, are all affected.
The silver lining to the decision by the SDHSAA is that while the spring season is suspended, it's not yet canceled, so the possibility exists that everything could resume in early April.
"You are glad the door hasn't been shut to play out the school year," Clements said. "You don't know where all of this will take us. Each area of the nation is in a different situation. So at least the window of opportunity is still open for our students as long as we get a handle on what is going to happen with the virus."
Clements is hoping the seniors have the opportunity to close out their careers on the track or golf course but he is more worried about their safety.
"You never want to take opportunities away from students," Clements said. "They have been working all year for their respective sports. You want that opportunity for them but you want it to be a safe opportunity. There's so much uncertainty with the coronavirus and you don't want what direction it is going to go. You just pray for the best."