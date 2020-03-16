COVID-19 causes South Dakota High School Activities Association to postpone spring season

Girls' golf, track and field and spring baseball, which isn't sponsored by the SDHSAA but is sponsored by Dakota Valley, are all affected.

The silver lining to the decision by the SDHSAA is that while the spring season is suspended, it's not yet canceled, so the possibility exists that everything could resume in early April.

"You are glad the door hasn't been shut to play out the school year," Clements said. "You don't know where all of this will take us. Each area of the nation is in a different situation. So at least the window of opportunity is still open for our students as long as we get a handle on what is going to happen with the virus."

Clements is hoping the seniors have the opportunity to close out their careers on the track or golf course but he is more worried about their safety.

"You never want to take opportunities away from students," Clements said. "They have been working all year for their respective sports. You want that opportunity for them but you want it to be a safe opportunity. There's so much uncertainty with the coronavirus and you don't want what direction it is going to go. You just pray for the best."

