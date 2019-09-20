CRETE, Neb. -- Crete had a 22-6 lead on South Sioux and then controlled the rest of the game.
Crete went up 29-6 at halftime and added 17 more points in the second half for a 43-6 victory.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
It is the third straight loss for South Sioux, which falls to 1-3 on the season. The Cardinals offense has struggled since putting up 50-plus points in their season-opener.
It is the third straight game that the Cardinals have allowed more than 40 points as Crete events its record at 2-2 on the season.