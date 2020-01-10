Crofton girls basketball keeps on rolling, beats Sioux City West

“We’ve got a good tradition going and these girls have me playing a lot of basketball since they were third and fourth graders,” Losing said. “They’ve got a lot of time invested into the success they’re having right now. They’re very hungry to keep the tradition going.”

“In a small town like Crofton you can really have your hands involved in the feeder systems and we’ve had really good youth coaches who have volunteered to help us,” Losing said. “One of my assistant, Tiffany Panning, has been our junior high coach for all of the years I’ve been here. We’ve got a lot of continuity that can kind of come through with those kids from the time they’re young and a lot of these kids come from families that promote hard work and effort. They’re not afraid to take the more difficult path if that’s going to pay off in the end. Because we have so many families like that in the community it helps us have success on the basketball court.”