Crofton girls basketball keeps on rolling, beats Sioux City West

SIOUX CITY – Don’t let the last name fool you.
Crofton High School girls basketball coach Aaron Losing (the o is actually long) hasn’t experienced anything close to what his last name spells.
Under Losing’s tutelage, Crofton has captured eight Nebraska state championships – three in Class C1 and five in C2 – and has been runner-up twice.
And, by the looks of things, his latest squad should challenge for yet another title.
Crofton breezed past West 81-53 in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Events Center Friday. The Warriors have appeared many times in the 14-year history of this event and Losing said Friday’s performance may have been their best.
Crofton, now 13-2, hasn’t had a full complement of players until the last week because of injury. Now that they’re at full strength, they’ll be hard to slow down.
“We’re a work in progress,” said Losing, who began his long and successful tenure in the 2004-05 season. “Right now we’re kind of hitting our stride but hopefully we don’t hit our stride too early. We definitely want to continue to improve with this group.”
Senior Alexis Arens and junior Lacey Sprakel – the team’s two scoring leaders – have each missed time because of injury. Sprakel had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Arens – the last of three sisters to star at Crofton – scored 16 points.
Crofton bolted to an early lead and never looked back, shooting 64 percent from the field.
It was 26-12 at the end of the first quarter, 47-23 at halftime and 60-33 heading into the final quarter. West (4-5) saved its best quarter for last with 20 points, but by then was too far behind.
“Arens and Sprakel were both hurt early in the year and our first game with both of them in there at the same time was last week,” Losing said. “I think it probably will help us in the long run to play all of those games early on without one or both of them because some of our younger kids on the bench really developed.
“We have a pretty deep team right now. Not only do I like our starting lineup but I like what we can bring off the bench. We played good basketball tonight.”
Kaley Einrem, a junior guard, tacked on 15 points and the Warriors got 27 points from their bench, including eight by sophomore Ella Wragge.
Andrea Vazquez and Gabby Wagner scored 14 points each for West, but the Wolverines got off to a cold start from the field and could never recover. Crofton also held a sizeable 34-19 advantage on the boards.
Crofton took off running under Losing, winning three straight Class C1 state crowns in 2005, ’06 and ’07. After a runner-up finish in C2 in 2011, the Warriors captured each of the next five titles in succession and were state runners-up last season.
“We’ve got a good tradition going and these girls have me playing a lot of basketball since they were third and fourth graders,” Losing said. “They’ve got a lot of time invested into the success they’re having right now. They’re very hungry to keep the tradition going.”
So how has Losing kept this juggernaut steaming along all of these years?
“In a small town like Crofton you can really have your hands involved in the feeder systems and we’ve had really good youth coaches who have volunteered to help us,” Losing said. “One of my assistant, Tiffany Panning, has been our junior high coach for all of the years I’ve been here. We’ve got a lot of continuity that can kind of come through with those kids from the time they’re young and a lot of these kids come from families that promote hard work and effort. They’re not afraid to take the more difficult path if that’s going to pay off in the end. Because we have so many families like that in the community it helps us have success on the basketball court.”
