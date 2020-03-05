Crofton off to good start, beating BRLD in NSAA Class C2 tournament

BRLD coach Rod Peters thinks this could lead to something bigger for the program.

KaiLynn Lovejoy, who averaged 10.1 points per game, and Kelsey Larsen, who had 51 assists this season, are the only two seniors on the team.

“A lot of girls hurting right now. For the two seniors, they have to tell the others how hard they worked during the summer. I think this is big for the program,” Peters said. “I think we can be down here again and not just playing one game but playing multiple games. It’s going to depend on how hard they want to work and what they want to do.”

Jordan Snyder led the Wolverines with 15 points and Isabel Freemont scored 12 points.

Crofton (24-3) had an early 3-0 lead when BRLD’s Alyssa Buchholz scored to make it 3-2 with 5:30 left in the first quarter.

Those were the only points Crofton allowed in the opening period. The Warriors scored seven points in the next 1:30 to go up 10-2 and ended the quarter on a 14-0 run for a 19-2 advantage.

Crofton forced nine turnovers in the first quarter.