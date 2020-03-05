Crofton off to good start, beating BRLD in NSAA Class C2 tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. – Crofton head girls’ basketball coach Aaron Losing couldn’t have asked for a better start from his team at the NSAA Class C2 state tournament.
Crofton had a 17-point lead by the end of the first quarter and that was just the start. By the end of the game, the Warriors had 72 points in a 72-41 win over BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur) on Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School.
“We played extremely hard. Our subs did a nice job again tonight,” Losing said. “When our subs come in and play well and we can keep the energy level high doing what we like to do, sometimes that’s a little bit tough for other teams to counteract what we can do on both ends of the court as far as running and pressuring, we were real sharp offensively.”
The 72 points were the third-most the Warriors have scored all season. Their season-high is 81 in a win over Sioux City West.
Lacey Sprakel led the Warriors with 14 points and she was one of five players in double-figures for the Warriors. Alexis Arens followed with 11 points and Alexis Folkers, Jayden Jordan and Kaley Einrem all scored 10 points each.
“We shot ball good, we passed the ball good, we took advantage of what they gave us and that is kind of the name of the game,” Losing said.
BRLD ends the season with a 20-6 record. It ends the best season in the program’s history as this was the first time the Wolverines qualified for the state tournament.
BRLD coach Rod Peters thinks this could lead to something bigger for the program.
KaiLynn Lovejoy, who averaged 10.1 points per game, and Kelsey Larsen, who had 51 assists this season, are the only two seniors on the team.
“A lot of girls hurting right now. For the two seniors, they have to tell the others how hard they worked during the summer. I think this is big for the program,” Peters said. “I think we can be down here again and not just playing one game but playing multiple games. It’s going to depend on how hard they want to work and what they want to do.”
Jordan Snyder led the Wolverines with 15 points and Isabel Freemont scored 12 points.
Crofton (24-3) had an early 3-0 lead when BRLD’s Alyssa Buchholz scored to make it 3-2 with 5:30 left in the first quarter.
Those were the only points Crofton allowed in the opening period. The Warriors scored seven points in the next 1:30 to go up 10-2 and ended the quarter on a 14-0 run for a 19-2 advantage.
Crofton forced nine turnovers in the first quarter.
“We are kind of the type of team that if we don’t force nine turnovers, then sometimes we give up things on the backend,” Losing said. “We gamble a lot and do a lot of things upfront that if we don’t do things correctly and don’t get some of those turnovers, it can lead to opportunities for the other team. We did a good job of tonight.”
With about four minutes left in the second quarter, Crofton stretched its lead to 25 points at 35-10.
“I watched (Crofton) against North Central in the sub-district final. I knew what they had and they are a really great team and an experienced team,” Peters said. “We knew we had a tough task ahead. Give credit to them, they forced us into a lot of turnovers today and forced us into a lot of things we didn’t want to do.”
The Wolverines made a slight push before halftime, cutting the Warriors’ lead to 16. Crofton still went into halftime up 39-20.
The Wolverines tried to cut into the lead early in the third quarter, getting within 15 points at 44-29 with 4:30 left but couldn’t get it any closer.
Crofton ended the third on a 14-5 run to go into the fourth quarter up 58-34.
“We fought. Our goal at halftime was to break it to 15 by middle of the third quarter and I think we did that at a time,” Peters said. “We wanted to get it to 10 by the end of the third but they were able to come back. That’s what good teams do. When you make a run on them, they end the run and hit a shot on you.”
Sprakel scored the first six points of the fourth to put the Warriors up 64-34 as the Warriors cruised to the 72-41 victory.