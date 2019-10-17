PAPILLION, Neb. - South Sioux City High School's Mesuidi Ejerso finished in ninth place in the boys Class A2 district cross county meet and qualified for next Friday's state meet in the process at Walnut Creek Course on Thursday.
Ejero led the Cardinals to a fifth-place finished in the team standings at the district meet, which was won by Gretna. Ejerso was the only 9th grader to finish in the top 10 in the race, coming in with a time of 17:23.30. Thomas Oliver of Lincoln East won the boys race in 16:37.22.
The state meet is next Friday in Kearney with a 1:30 p.m. start.
Juana Balderas and Moises Lupercio were next for the Cardinals, finishing in 30th and 31st place, respectively. Diego Perez-Lopez was 35th and Dhugomsa Mohammed 46th for South Sioux City.
In the girls race, Emane Ahmed was the top finisher for the Cardinals taking 30th in 22:18. Elli Dahl of Fremont won the girls race in 19:18.
SOUTH DAKOTA REGION 3A: Vermillion won the boys team title and Tea Area edged out Lennox to win the girls crown at the Region cross country meet heald in Beresford, S.D. Thursday.
The Tanagers boys had the top two runners across the finish line, with Riley Ruhaak taking first place in 17:31 and Brady Martinez 25 seconds behind at runner up. Beresford was second in the boys team standings and Lennox third. Dakota Valley was sixth in the boys team race with Blake Schmiedt the top individual finisher in 17th place. Elk Point-Jefferson's boys were eighth in the team results with Casey Kneip taking 16th place.
In the girls race, a pair of freshmen from Lennox ran first and second with Ali Bainbridge winning in 19:19 and Emily Plucker 29 seconds behind.
Tea Area won the race on the efforts of four eighth-graders who ran in the top 13 to edge Lennox by three points for the title.
Elk Point-Jefferson was fifth, Vermillion sixth and Dakota Valley seventh in the girls team standings.
Heather Stark of EP-J finished in seventh place in girls race while Taeli Barta led Vermillion with a 10th place finished and 7th grader Elle Schmiedt was the top Dakota Valley runner in 20th place.