CROSS COUNTRY MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: North's Jaysen Bouwers overcomes late-season injury to get ninth at state

SIOUX CITY — As the North High School cross country team traveled east on Highway 20 the morning of the Iowa state cross country meet, Jaysen Bouwers was acting like his usual self, even when the week of the state meet was the polar opposite.

Bouwers just wanted to finish the race for himself and the Stars. The North junior exceeded those expectations and raised the bar for next year.

Bouwers was the ninth runner in the Class 4A race to cross the finish line on Nov. 2 at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, and led the Stars to a fifth-place finish among the 15-team field.

Bouwers is receiving the 2019 Journal boys cross country runner of the year due to a strong regular season and his performance at the state meet. He completed the race in 15 minutes, 54 seconds.

“He didn’t know how he was going to feel when he stepped up to the line,” North coach Abdier Marrero said. “He was going to finish the race, and that’s what he told everybody. When the gun went off, he ended up feeling a lot better than he thought he was going to feel. He still didn’t have that gear, that push that he needed.

“He put himself in a good spot from the get-go, and from there, he let the race play out without forcing anything,” Marrero added.