CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Gabe Nash leads North in season-opening win

AMES, Iowa — The North High School cross country team started out the season with a team win Thursday at the Schmaltz Invite, held at the Iowa State University Golf Course.
The Stars, ranked second in Wednesday's Week 1 Iowa Track Coaches Association Class 4A poll, got 29 points over No. 3 Cedar Falls' 47.
Stars sophomore Gabe Nash led his team with a runner-up finish. His time in the 5,000-meter race was 15 minutes, 53 seconds.
Junior Will Lohr was third, as he crossed the finish line at 16:04.
Jaysen Bouwers, the lone senior on the Stars' team this fall and last year's Journal Male Runner of the Year, finished in sixth place. Bouwers' time was 16:20.
Yemane Kifle finished right behind Bouwers, as Kifle ended his race exactly 1 second behind Bouwers.
Beshanena Gutema rounded out the top-5 for the Stars. Gutema got 11th place at 16:35.
Ames senior Aniey Akok won the race in 15:40.
