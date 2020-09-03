CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Gabe Nash leads North in season-opening win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES, Iowa — The North High School cross country team started out the season with a team win Thursday at the Schmaltz Invite, held at the Iowa State University Golf Course.

The Stars, ranked second in Wednesday's Week 1 Iowa Track Coaches Association Class 4A poll, got 29 points over No. 3 Cedar Falls' 47.

Stars sophomore Gabe Nash led his team with a runner-up finish. His time in the 5,000-meter race was 15 minutes, 53 seconds.

Junior Will Lohr was third, as he crossed the finish line at 16:04.

Jaysen Bouwers, the lone senior on the Stars' team this fall and last year's Journal Male Runner of the Year, finished in sixth place. Bouwers' time was 16:20.

Yemane Kifle finished right behind Bouwers, as Kifle ended his race exactly 1 second behind Bouwers.

Beshanena Gutema rounded out the top-5 for the Stars. Gutema got 11th place at 16:35.

Ames senior Aniey Akok won the race in 15:40.

