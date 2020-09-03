 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Gabe Nash leads North in season-opening win
View Comments
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Gabe Nash leads North in season-opening win

{{featured_button_text}}

AMES, Iowa — The North High School cross country team started out the season with a team win Thursday at the Schmaltz Invite, held at the Iowa State University Golf Course. 

The Stars, ranked second in Wednesday's Week 1 Iowa Track Coaches Association Class 4A poll, got 29 points over No. 3 Cedar Falls' 47. 

Stars sophomore Gabe Nash led his team with a runner-up finish. His time in the 5,000-meter race was 15 minutes, 53 seconds. 

Junior Will Lohr was third, as he crossed the finish line at 16:04. 

Jaysen Bouwers, the lone senior on the Stars' team this fall and last year's Journal Male Runner of the Year, finished in sixth place. Bouwers' time was 16:20. 

Yemane Kifle finished right behind Bouwers, as Kifle ended his race exactly 1 second behind Bouwers. 

Beshanena Gutema rounded out the top-5 for the Stars. Gutema got 11th place at 16:35. 

Ames senior Aniey Akok won the race in 15:40. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News