SIBLEY, Iowa - MOC-Floyd Valley High School had the boys medalist and won both the boys and girls team titles at the Siouxland Conference cross country meet held at Sibley Golf Course on Tuesday.
Sam May won the boys race in 16 minutes, 51 seconds. Sioux Center had the runner-up and third place finishers in the boys race, with Carter VandeVegte second in 16:58 and Sam Harrison third in 17:08.
Marco Lopez of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was fourth (17:11) and Sibley-Ocheyedan's Trevin Wasmund ended up fifth at 17:22.
Daneil Schriever led George-Little Rock/Central Lyon with a time of 17:23, good for sixth place.
You have free articles remaining.
Okoboji's boys runners ran as a pack and took all but one of the places from 14th to 20. Erik Sandven was the top Pioneers boys runner in 17:38.
Emily Haverdink was the girls individual winner, as her winning time 19:41 over the 5K course.
Lizzy Blum of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was second in the girls race in 20:30 and Bria Wasmund of Sibley-Ocheyedan third in 30:34. Okoboji was led in the girls race by Lexi Duffy who took fourth, a half second behind Wasmund. Sioux Center junior Ellie Zeutenhorst ended up fifth at 20:50.
Okoboji finished second in both team races, 37 points behind the Dutch in the boys results and 13 behind in the girls.