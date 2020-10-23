CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: South Sioux's Ejerso gets top-10 finish

KEARNEY, Neb. — South Sioux City High School sophomore Mesuidi Ejerso finished in seventh place Friday at the NSAA Class B state cross country meet.
Ejerso ran the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 50.19 seconds.
That's a big improvement from last year, as he finished in 43rd last year as a freshman. He improved his time in 21 seconds from last year's race to Friday.
Ejerso ran in the Class A field last season, and the Cardinals were competing in Class B this time around.
"He didn’t have what he felt like his best day, but he got into the group of sixth and seventh and he fought really hard," Cardinals co-coach Sean Fitzsimmons said. "That kind of improvement, that's awesome. Even when he wasn't feeling good, he showed grit and determination. That shows a lot of character."
Fitzsimmons couldn't put a finger on why Ejerso wasn't feeling 100 percent, but loved the effort that the Cardinals sophomore showed in his second state appearance.
"It's easy to run fast when you're feeling good," Fitzsimmons said. "He put it on the line whether he felt good or not."
The Cardinals finished in eighth place at the state meet, scoring 114 points. Moises Lupercio was second among South Sioux runners, as he finished in 26th place with a time of 17:34.18. Juan Balderas was 34th (17:47.82) and Aidan Arneson was fourth on the team with a 47th-place time of 18:07.90.
The weather wasn't the best to run in, but Fitzsimmons tried not to bring that up throughout the week.
The temperature seemed to drop as the race went on, but Fitzsimmons was pleased with his team fighting through the elements.
"That's part of the sport, and I think that's a beautiful part of the sport," Fitzsimmons said. "Being in Nebraska, we play football outside. In cross country, we're going to run whether it's cold or hot, whether it snows or rains."
Fitzsimmons was happy with the result, and even on the car ride home back to the metro, Fitzsimmons, co-coach Ramsey Fitzsimmons and the student-athletes were already talking about next season.
"We weren't certain going into the state meet whether we'd be at the state meet," Sean Fitzsimmons said. "To get here and have experience for seniors and young guys, that’s a huge deal. We'd like to establish a program that consistently makes it to state."
Omaha Skutt won the boys team competition with 27 points. Skutt senior Isaac Richards was the individual state champion with a time of 16:21.93.
Both of the Cardinals girls made it into the top-15.
Ashley Hedquist led the duo with a 10th-place finish in 20:11. Hedquist cut 20 seconds off her personal best to get the medal.
Hedquist's two-mile split was 12:46, which had her in ninth place.
Emane Ahmed finished in 16th place. She finished in 20:26. Her first-mile split was 6:17, and was at 12:56 when the Cardinals senior was at the two-mile mark.
Ahmed finished in fourth place at last week’s district meet (20:07.29) and Hedquist was 10th (20:37.70).
Class C meet
Hartington-Newcastle sophomore Carson Noecker is now a two-time state champion.
Noecker won the Class C meet with a time of 15:22. He reached the first mile in 4:44, and the two-mile mark in 9:43.
Noecker won the race by 31 seconds, as Pierce's Mason Sindelar was the runner-up.
Meanwhile, Wayne freshman Jesus Zavala III was 16th overall, at 17:20.90. Zavala was 17th at the two milestones, but picked up a spot toward the end.
The Blue Devils had two girls competing. Sophomore Laura Hasemann was 27th (21:05.3) and freshman Frantzdie Barner was 76th (22:43.20).
Class D meet
Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens won the meet with a time of 19:06.53. Crofton placed 10th with 80 points.
Pender junior Alexis Bodlak placed 52nd (22:22.8).
In the boys' race, BRLD went as a team, and it placed 10th with 95 points. Caleb Schlichting led BRLD with a 12th-place finish with a time of 17:58.56.
Class 1A state qualifier
Due to inclement weather, the meet at Audubon Golf Course was moved to Friday.
Westwood's Katie Muenchrath finished in 15th place in the girls' race to qualify for the state meet. She finished in a time of 24:07.70.
Council Bluffs St. Albert's Reese Duncan won the individual title in 21:49.92. AHSTW won the girl's title with 44 points.
Madrid won the boys' team title with 22 points and Madrid's Jason Renze won in 17:28.90.
