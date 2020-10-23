CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: South Sioux's Ejerso gets top-10 finish

The weather wasn't the best to run in, but Fitzsimmons tried not to bring that up throughout the week.

The temperature seemed to drop as the race went on, but Fitzsimmons was pleased with his team fighting through the elements.

"That's part of the sport, and I think that's a beautiful part of the sport," Fitzsimmons said. "Being in Nebraska, we play football outside. In cross country, we're going to run whether it's cold or hot, whether it snows or rains."

Fitzsimmons was happy with the result, and even on the car ride home back to the metro, Fitzsimmons, co-coach Ramsey Fitzsimmons and the student-athletes were already talking about next season.

"We weren't certain going into the state meet whether we'd be at the state meet," Sean Fitzsimmons said. "To get here and have experience for seniors and young guys, that’s a huge deal. We'd like to establish a program that consistently makes it to state."

Omaha Skutt won the boys team competition with 27 points. Skutt senior Isaac Richards was the individual state champion with a time of 16:21.93.

Both of the Cardinals girls made it into the top-15.