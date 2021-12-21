Abdier Marrero resigns as Sioux City North cross country coach

SIOUX CITY — Abdier Marrero has stepped down as the North High School cross country coach.

Marrero turned in his resignation last week, The Journal learned on Monday.

No reason was given why Marrero resigned from the program, as the Sioux City Community School district does not comment on personnel matters.

Marrero did not immediately answer an interview request by The Journal.

Marrero also resigned from his position as a counselor at North.

Marrero started coaching the Stars in the 2007-08 season.

The Stars’ most recent performance came earlier this month down in Alabama, as the nationally ranked squad competed in a meet hosted by MileSplit.

Marrero has coached the Stars; cross country program to back-to-back Top 2 finishes in as many seasons.

The Stars won the 2020 Class 4A state championship, led by current Iowa Western freshman Jaysen Bouwers.

North became nationally ranked this past season, and won several regular-season meets.

Then, Dowling Catholic beat the Stars to win the team title on Oct. 29 at Fort Dodge’s Kennedy Park.

