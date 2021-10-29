CLASS 3A CROSS COUNTRY: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Carlos Rodriguez, Hayden Gamble ready for state meet

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — Monte Larsen couldn’t put his finger on how Hayden Gamble pushed through to clinch a spot for the state meet last week.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School cross country coach is happy he’s going, however.

In fact, Gamble isn’t the only Warriors runner who is going. He’ll be joined by senior Carlos Rodriguez.

The pair of Warriors runners will be running at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Class 3A state meet at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Gamble had to work hard to clinch a Top 15 spot last Wednesday at the state qualifying meet hosted by Le Mars High School.

“He told me after the race, ‘I wasn’t going to let state get away from me,’” Larsen said. “I think he just had the right mindset and that was his goal from the beginning of the season. He’s been running a lot with Carlos during workouts and I think that paid off at the end of the race there.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is going for his fourth trip, but he was an alternate as a freshman.

He placed 25th with a time of 17 minutes, 1 second during last year’s state meet. His other goal was to break the 17-minute mark, but came up just short.

Rodriguez felt a little sick last week, but he acted like he was healthy. Larsen can usually tell by his body language how his senior runner will fare, and he liked what he saw early in the race.

“I was excited for him,” Larsen said. “They don’t love this course until the conference meet when they all got personal records. They knew the weather was going to be crappy, and he knew he wasn’t feeling the best, so I told him that he had to put it behind him. He did that and he did well."

Rodriguez admitted that he's had to play that mind game — not only last week — but throughout that season.

"I just needed to move on and think of the best and do that over and over again," Rodriguez said. "I just needed to show up to practice with a good attitude. That helped a lot. It really has."

Heelan sends Stanley, Saulsbury

Heelan underclassmen Brooklyn Stanley and Delaney Saulsbury will be going on Friday, as the Class 3A girls race will start at 2:30.

Stanley led the Crusaders with a 15th-place finish during the 2020 state meet, and crossed the finish line with a time of 19 minutes, 44.20 seconds. She scored a team-best 10 points.

Heelan coach Todd Roerig was pleased with how Stanley ran last season.

Heelan finished fourth as a team at state. That's where it was ranked at the beginning of the season, too.

The Crusaders, however, did win the conference meet a couple weeks ago at Prairie Rose.

"It's just an amazing feeling and great to carry on the legacy of Heelan cross country," Stanley said a couple weeks ago. "It's just ... we all love it."

Saulsbury, meanwhile, is a freshman, and will get her first crack at what the state meet is like.

Other runners

Here’s a list of the other runners running in 3A boys and girls, by school:

BOYS

MOC-Floyd Valley: Tyson Blom, A.J. Bomgaars, Micah DeYoung, Isaiah Hulshof, Sam May, Tommy Tracy, Ian Van Der Werff

Sioux Center: Logan Foltz, Joshua Perez, Caden Schouten, Micah Truesdell, Easton VanDenBerg, Graham VandeVegte, Hudson Vonk

Storm Lake: Luiz Martinez, Tyler Moon

GIRLS

Denison-Schleswig: Mendlik Lola

MOC-Floyd Valley: Payge Bahrke, Aryana Dokter, Biyanca Dokter, Kennedy Fernstrum, Emily Haverdink, Sarah May, Elin Van Der Werff

Spencer: Aliza Edwards, Brenna Fisher, Ivy Hamilton, Lexi Johnson, Emma Morey, Peyton Morey, Ana Olson

Spirit Lake Park: Katelyn Krieger

