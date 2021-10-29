CLASS 3A STATE CROSS COUNTRY: MOC-Floyd Valley's Sam May, Emily Haverdink turn up the intensity

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Deep down, MOC-Floyd Valley High School senior Emily Haverdink wanted to get into the Top 5 Friday at the Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge.

Haverdink got her wish.

The Dutch senior placed fourth on the 5,000-meter course at Lakeside Golf Course, and received her highest placing as a cross country runner at the state meet.

Haverdink finished her race in 19 minutes, 16 seconds, and was one of two seniors in the Top 5.

Haverdink usually smiles after the race, but after what she accomplished on Friday, that grin was a little bit bigger.

“I am so excited, and I was shocked to see where I finished,” Haverdink said. “I consider that a huge accomplishment. My training paid off. I had to trust the process, and it happened.”

It’s not like Haverdink got her fourth-place finish right at the end. She ran more aggressively than she has all season and she hung with the likes of Ballard’s Paityn Noe, ADM’s Geneva Timmerman and Ainsley Erzen from Carlisle.

Haverdink said she didn’t want to start out the meet too slowly, knowing that Noe, Timmerman and Erzen -- the three girls who placed in front of Haverdink -- have a fast pace.

She wanted to run with them for the entire 5,000-meter race.

“I think I tried to take off a little harder,” she said. “Last year, I didn’t take off as hard and I got behind a big pack in the beginning. That’s what I did. This might feel a little fast, but I wanted to make sure I got in my spot.”

Heading into the week, Haverdink said she focused on rest, recovery and making sure she enjoyed her final run at Lakeside.

Haverdink also enjoyed the fact she had her MOC-FV teammates with her.

Last year, she ran by herself.

“Oh my goodness, it was so much more fun to have them here,” Haverdink said. “They helped me warm up. They’re so encouraging. They lift up my spirits.”

The Dutch placed eighth as a team, scoring 221 points. The next-best finish came from Elin Van Der Werff, who was 37th at 20:21.

Sam May was also grateful to have his teammates there, and just like Haverdink, the Dutch senior also medaled.

May finished seventh with a time of 16:12.

“I just wanted to be in the Top 15 in the state, that’s all I wanted,” May said. “My sophomore year, I went hard and blew up. Last year, I went more conservatively, and got a lot of places, and didn’t quite make the cut. It’s amazing.”

Just like his classmate, May also decided to go with a happy medium.

“This wouldn’t happen without the guys I have on my team, and we push each other,” May said. “I knew I had to stay in contact with that group. The end result was what we wanted. The pace was a lot faster.”

The Dutch boys placed sixth with a 191-point day. Aidan Ramsey of Dallas Center-Grimes won the boys meet with a time of 15:36.

Metro finishers

Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton had two runners who competed, two in the girls and two in the boys.

The two Heelan girls runners were Brooklyn Stanley and Delaney Saulsbury.

Stanley led a pack of local runners in 27th, as she turned in a time of 20:07.12. She led Spirit Lake-Park’s Katelyn Krieger (20:07) and Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig (20:08).

Saulsbury was 65th at 20:52.

The two SB-L guys were Carlos Rodriguez and Hayden Gamble.

Rodriguez placed 41st in 17 minutes, 26 seconds while Gamble was 55th in 17:34.

Other finishers

The Spencer girls competed as a team, as the Tigers were 10th in the field. They scored 232 points.

Peyton Morey received a medal, placing 12th with a time of 19:34. She tried to stay with the lead pack, and she did for a while, but the front end of the pack was too far out in front of Morey at the end.

Brenna Fisher was 49th (20:37) to come in second among Tigers runners.

In the boys’ race, Sioux Center posted a 14th-place finish with 261 points. The Warriors’ Top 2 runners were Graham VandeVegte (51st, 17:33) and Hudson Vonk (53rd, 17:35).

Storm Lake sent a pair of boys’ runners. Luiz Martinez placed 20th (16:50) while Tyler Moon got 49th (17:32).

Class 1A coming up

Here is a list of runners to compete on Saturday, by ABC order by school:

GIRLS

Alta-Aurelia: Nora Peterson; Lawton-Bronson: Jolee Mesz; Ridge View: Jaycie Vohs; Sioux Central: Linnea Bloom

BOYS

Alta-Aurelia: Braden Sonksen; Gehlen Catholic: Carver Ruhland; MMCRU: Kaden Galles

Class 2A coming up

Here is a list of runners to compete on Saturday, by ABC order by school:

GIRLS

Cherokee: Kyrstin Agnitsch, McKenna Benson, Megan Courtright, Lydia Hart, Julia Letsche, Riley Lubeck, London Rogge; George-Little Rock/Central Lyon: Afton Schlumbolm, Mary Schriever; Okoboji: Lexi Duffy; Sibley-Ocheyedan: Madison Brouwer, Olivia Hensch, Macey Hoekstra, Madison Marco, Rachel Rusche, Bria Wasmund, Alayna Wingate; Unity Christian: Autumn Bousema, Amy De Groot, Jaidyn De Jong, Olivia Hoogland, Courtney Joiner, Megan Te Krony; Amaya Van Essen; Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson: Erika Kuntz; Western Christian: Janae Minderhoud.

BOYS

Cherokee: Colton Samsel; George-Little Rock/Central Lyon: Lane Henrichs; Okoboji: Trigg Heimdal, Christian Hesse, Caleb Jones, Dylan Jones, Akron Jostand, Evan Osler; Spirit Lake: Damon VandenBerg, Brandon Hughes; Sibley-Ocheyedan: Alejandro Bernel; Unity Christian: Jonathon Breems, Ezra Landman, Levi Landman, Daylen Mulder, Stephen Schreurs, Caleb Te Krony, Ethan Wynja; Western Christian: Aric DeKam; Noah DeWeerd, Caleb Douma, Tage Hulstein, Kalen Hartbecke, Laremy Schruurs, Cowan Van Kley.

