CLASS 4A CROSS COUNTRY: Sioux City North boys place second; East's Downs finishes in third

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Getting second place is never a bad day on a cross country course.

That’s the mantra of the North High School boys cross country team, after the Class 4A top-ranked Stars finished in second at the state meet on Friday at Lakeside Golf Course, just six points behind Dowling Catholic.

The Stars had won several meets throughout the season, including three times against the Maroons this season. The Maroons came out on top this time around.

Even though the Stars finished second, there were smiles, pictures, high-fives, and even an in-the-air celebration between coach Abdier Marrero and bronze medalist Gabe Nash.

The Stars were happy to place second, considering they’re coming home with a banner for the second straight year.

“We’re having a good time,” Marrero said. “These guys do a nice job of putting things into perspective and have good mindsets. Those guys are really good kids and we get along with Dowling just great. To be able to give everything we have, it wasn’t our day. We were close, we were close.”

The Stars had four runners score 15 points or less, and had three in the Top 10.

Nash led the North pack with a third-place time of 15 minutes, 32 seconds. He needed one last push in the last 200 meters to hold off Iowa City High junior Ford Washburn.

Nash beat Washburn by .14 seconds. He thought he needed that push to maybe secure the deal for the team standings, but it helped him get a Top 3 medal.

“Ford just came up on me, and if this makes up the team championship or not, I’m going to run my head off,” Nash said. “I tried.”

Nash wasn’t thinking about the bronze medal. He was thinking about the No. 2 spot as a team.

“It’s fun to run with my team, but this race doesn’t define our season,” Nash said. “I would say the fun you have defines your season. It’s not about the places (at a meet), those come and go. It’s about the relationships.”

Senior Will Lohr ran a fifth-place time of 15:36. His first-mile split was his fastest at 4:58.08. He was toward the front of the pack during the meet, and needed a kick to distance himself between he and Johnston junior Jaxson Plumb.

The Stars senior was at the 10:02 mark at the second mile checkpoint.

“It stings, but it’s not what we wanted,” Lohr said. “There’s more races to go for us (more on that later). This isn’t a setback for us. This will only make us stronger.”

The two Kifles — Natnael and Yemane — were the next two finishers for North.

Natnael Kifle placed eighth in 16 minutes flat, while Yemane Kifle was 20th in 16:20.

Natnael Kifle held off Linn-Mar’s Hayden Kuhn by a little under a second.

Like most state meets, however, the No. 5 spot in the lineup became the difference.

The Maroons’ No. 5 runner — freshman Jack Flori — secured 21 points with a 27th-place time of 16:33.

Beshanena Gutema finished fifth for the Stars, as the junior was 40th in 16:46.

The Stars started out the race in a middle box at the starting line. Some of the Stars were able to get out in front, but those in the back got boxed in.

Gutema was in the unfortunate position of being trapped by runners that don’t normally box him in.

At the one-mile mark, Gutema ran a 5:11 split, but he was surrounded by a bunch of runners just as talented as he was.

Gutema’s only option was to fight back as much as he could and pick off runners for the final two-plus miles.

“He got wedged and couldn’t find a way out,” Marrero said. “That definitely played a factor, but he still battled hard. The plan didn’t go exactly as planned. It took him out of what he would normally be doing. No fault of his own, that’s just the circumstances that he had to deal with.”

The Stars — as Lohr alluded to — will run two more meets. They’ll compete in the Nike regional meet later this month in Sioux Falls, then head down to Alabama for a meet in December.

Dowling’s Jackson Heidesch won the meet in 15:24, and he admitted that the win meant more considering the Maroons had been chasing the Stars since last year’s state meet.

“I just don’t know what to say, and that’s the happiest I’ve felt in a long time,” Heidesch said. “Sioux City North is such a good team. That’s one of the more talented teams I’ve seen in the last 10 years. We were wanting redemption.”

Campbell enjoys experience

East senior Ryan Campbell took in the surroundings at Kennedy Park, and after the race, he let out a big smile.

He finally made it to the state meet.

Campbell was 76th with a time of 17:16. He had no expectations. He just wanted to enjoy the moment.

“It was so much fun, and I was more worried about last week,” Campbell said. “I really didn’t have any expectations. The competition is really good here. I haven’t been in a meet where everyone is good.”

Downs gets bronze again

East senior Kaia Downs can be at peace with how her high school cross country career ended.

She placed third on Friday, turning in a time of 18:18. It’s the second straight year that the Black Raiders standout has placed third, and just like mostly every other time, Downs finished higher than her seeding.

“I’m happy with it, because for distance girls, they tend to slow down a little bit as they get older, but knowing that I’m maintaining, I’m definitely not disappointed,” Downs said.

She was seeded seventh.

Downs finished in front of the main lead pack, and that’s where she’s most satifsfied with her race.

“I think there was Addison (Dorenkamp) out in front then Kamryn (Ensley), but finishing in that lead pack is always satisfying,” Downs said. “Just getting around that pack, that feels good.”

Dorenkamp — a West Des Moines Valley sophomore — won the race in 17:55, while teammate Ensley was 4 seconds ahead of Downs.

Dorenkamp ran the race the opposite way Downs does.

Downs likes to pace herself in the beginning, then pick it up to get a feel of how the race is going.

Dorenkamp likes to start fast and finish fast, and Downs couldn’t adjust well enough to the champion’s pace.

North’s Elizabeth Jordan finished in 58th place with a time of 20 minutes, 12 seconds, while East sophomore Ivy Mehlhaff was 93rd at 20:54.

