CLASS 4A CROSS COUNTRY: Sioux City North goes into state meet free and easy

SIOUX CITY — There’s not really much else Abdier Marrero can say at this point.

There’s not many more pointers the North High School cross country coach can provide to the runners, aiming to claim their second straight cross country state championship on Friday in Fort Dodge.

The main message is simple: Just go run.

The Stars have been at No. 1 in the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll for the most of the season, and they claim that post going into the meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

They’ve even been nationally ranked by MileSplit.

All those accolades are nice and all, but Marrero’s job this week wasn’t to remind them of all they’ve done.

His main objective was to keep North’s minds as clear as possible.

“We don’t do tense,” Marrero said. “There’s going to be jokes and weird, funny music on the drive over. Natnael (Kifle) is going to say something funny that’ll make everyone laugh. We’re not looking at this meet as something we need to overcome.”

They know what it’s like to run on this course. They know what it’s like to win a state championship meet.

The Stars know how to beat West Des Moines Dowling Catholic, ranked second in the state. They’ve beaten the Maroons thrice this season.

North has built a good foundation. Now, it’s just time to go out and run.

“I think their heads and bodies are in a good place,” said Marrero on Monday. “We really aren’t focusing on the repeating part. We know where we stack up. We know we want to run as fast as they absolutely can. We’re confident about the training and our strategies individually.”

Marrero pointed out that the Stars have seen good competition this year. He has taken the Stars to the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis, the Heartland Classic in Pella and the Steve Johnson meet in Waverly, Iowa.

Those three meets were a good benchmark for the Stars.

“We’re going to make sure we’re ready to be us in the best way that we can be us,” Marrero said. “We’re aware that Dowling has gotten better and better. That’s what they do. One of the things that we know is that we haven’t faced Dowling since Gabe (Nash) has stepped up. That’s been a shot in the arm for us.”

Nash started turning the corner at the Griak Invite.

North senior Will Lohr jolted some confidence into Nash before that meet, telling him that he was a worthy cross country runner and that he could compete against the elite runners in the state.

Lohr took that to heart, and just a couple weeks ago, Nash won the Missouri River Conference meet with a time of 15 minutes, 28 seconds on a 5,000-meter course.

Nash has consistently been at the front of the pack for the Stars.

“Right now, we’re seeing a dangerous side of Gabe,” Marrero said. “We have two guys, if they each have a great day, they could win this whole thing. What Gabe is showing us right now, he’s a deadly weapon on the grass and on the track."

The other two runners to keep an eye on are Yemane Kifle and Beshaena Gutema.

Kifle has been itching to get under the 16-minute mark, and he has been really close.

“He’s been so close too many times,” Marrero said.

Gutema has been consistent during the entire season. He missed the MRAC meet due to a family obligation, but when he’s in the lineup, he has put forth consistent times.

“We know what we’re going to get from him,” Marrero said.

North will also send junior Elizabeth Jordan for another state appearance.

Jordan hasn’t been ranked highly in the IATC poll, but her turning point came off the course. Jordan had some “did not finish” results early in the season, and the Stars ace was wondering what was going on.

The Stars discovered that she was eating some of the wrong things on the wrong day. Now that they’ve fixed that, Jordan looks like herself again.

She was 23rd last year at the state meet, and Marrero thinks she could be in the Top 15.

East sends 3

East is sending a trio to Friday’s meet in Fort Dodge.

Of course, there’s Kaia Downs, a Black Raiders senior who is certainly in the hunt to win the whole thing.

She’s ranked seventh in the IATC poll, and in the last two state meets, Downs has placed sixth in 2019 and third in 2020.

But, Downs won’t be the only East girl running on Friday.

Ivy Mehlhaff will be running her third career cross country race, and it’ll be on the biggest stage in Iowa.

She’s been balancing volleyball and cross country all fall, but Mehlhaff wanted to try her hand at cross country late in the season.

It’s paid off.

“We’re really thankful she’s doing what she’s doing,” East co-coach Rick Clarahan said. “We want her to enjoy this opportunity. I remember when she was in middle school, she was very competitive. She runs more than people can imagine.”

The Black Raiders will also be sending a boy to the meet — senior Ryan Campbell.

Campbell has tried hard to qualify over the last two years, and last week, he finally broke through. He was 14th last week in 16:44 at the Ankeny qualifier.

Granted, he’s run on the blue oval at the state track meet, but that was in a relay. Campbell is a lone qualifier at cross country.

“For him to get to do this, that’s big,” Clarahan said. “He has done everything we’ve asked. It tells our other guys, you can do this, too. He worked his tail off. He’s aiming for a personal record.”

