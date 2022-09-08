Cross country roundup: Spencer's Peyton Morey, MOC-Floyd Valley's Isaiah Hulshof finish at the top of Le Mars Invitational

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School girls cross country team won the Le Mars Invitational on Tuesday with 58 points, as all five scorers scored 17 points or less at the Gary Meyer Invitational held at Brunsville Golf Course.

While no Crusader runner won the meet — that honor went to Spencer sophomore Peyton Morey — Maddie Demke led the Crusaders with a bronze-place, 5,000-meter time of 21 minutes, 29 seconds.

Brooklyn Stanley was ninth at 22 minutes even. Scarlett Walsh was Heelan’s No. 3 runner at 22:21, good for 13th place.

Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson freshman Rachel Putze was second in 21:10, while Unity Christian freshman Katie Young was fourth at 21:44.

Ivy Hamilton of Spencer was fifth in 21:47.

The next five runners were: Sioux Center senior Myka Schut (21:51.25), East junior Alex Flattery (21:57.71), Corinne McCord of Sioux Center (21:58.97), Stanley and MOC-Floyd Valley senior Biyanca Dokter (22:04.72).

The Tigers were second with 75 points and the Warriors were third at 90 points.

Gabby Ryan was the top runner for Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 21st with a time of 22:49.84.

West’s top runner was junior Alejandra Payes at 25:14.18, good for 46th place.

Le Mars boys race

The Dutch boys took control of the race by taking three Top 10 spots to win the race Tuesday with 39 points.

Dutch senior Isaiah Hulshof won the race with a time of 17:09.10, while sophomore teammate Trevor Mirande was the runner-up at 17:20.97.

Sioux Center took the next two placings. Easton VanDenBurg was third at 17:33.29, and Hudson Vonk was fourth at 17:42.57.

Luiz Martinez of Storm Lake was fifth in 17:53.47.

Runners Nos. 6 through 10 looked like this: Spencer’s Van Munson (18:04.29), Le Mars junior Trace Obbink (18:05.61), SB-L senior Evan Janzen (18:08.83), Unity sophomore Stephen Schreurs (18:10.61) and Micah Deyoung of MOC-FV (10:10.94).

Sioux Center was second with 71 points, while SB-L was third with 106.

Heelan placed 10th with 298 points, and it was led by sophomore Fisher Uhl with a 53rd-place time of 20:39.22.

West placed 11th with 305 points and JoJo Small was its top runner at 19:45.89, good for 33rd.

Sibley-Ocheyedan girls results

Generals senior Madison Brouwer won her home meet on Tuesday with a time of 19:20.13.

Alta-Aurelia sophomore Nora Peterson was second in 19:36.40, while George-Little Rock/Central Lyon junior Mary Schriever was third (20:36.74).

Generals senior Madison Marco was fourth (20:44.04) and Warriors junior Taylor Robertson was fifth (21:33.92).

Even though Brouwer and Marco were in the Top 5, Alta-Aurelia won the meet with 47 points, and the Generals were second at 60.

G-LR/Central Lyon was third with 66.

HInton was fifth with 119 points, and Blackhawks junior Kaci Allen led her team with a 15th-place time of 23:10.24.

S-O boys results

Mustangs senior Lane Henrichs won the meet individually with a time of 17:20.47.

MMCRU junior Kaden Galles was second in 17:22,77.

The Nos. 3 through 5 runners were Generals freshman Ben Byers (17:36.56), Generals senior Alejandro Bernal (17:42.59) and Braden Sonksen of Alta-Aurelia at 18:23.09.

MVAOCOU won the meet with a 55-point performance. The Rams had three runners who had 10 points or less: Kael Hamann (sixth, 18:33.82), Charlie Forbes (13th, 19:12.03) and Joey Koithan (17th, 19:32.95).

The Generals were second with 70 points, and G-LR/Central Lyon was third with 73 points.

E-LC girls results

Spirit Lake senior Katelyn Krieger won the meet in 20:50.44. Okoboji’s Maryn Ferin was third in 21:03.81.

The Pioneers won the meet with 58 points.

E-LC boys results

Evan Osler of Okoboji was the area leader with a runner-up time of 17:31.58. Pioneers senior Dylan Jones was fourth at 17:41.40.

The Pioneers were second with 34 points, one behind Algona.