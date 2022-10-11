CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Unity Christian sweeps War Eagle meet

HAWARDEN, Iowa – The Unity Christian Knights won both individual and team titles at the War Eagle Conference Cross Country meet at Hawarden Golf Club.

In the boys’ race, Ethan Wynia ran 17:54.4 to win the individual title for the Knights. Stephen Schruers (18:47.36) and Jonathon Breems (18:48.12) placed third and fourth overall. Two more Knights were in the top ten as well. Iain Manore ran 19:31.12 for ninth and Ezra Landman ran 19:33.33 for 10th.

Hinton took second in the team race with 92 points, followed by Trinity Christian, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and Akron-Westfield in the top five.

Hinton’s Caleb Bower placed fifth at 19:02.54, followed by teammate Zach Sypersma at 19:14.68 for sixth. Trinity Christian’s Carter Westra ran eighth at 19:27.54.

MMCRU didn’t qualify for the team race, but had two runners inside the top 10. Kaden Galles took second individually at 18:07.25 and Lucas Braun took seventh at 19:23.87.

The Hawks’ top runner placed 14th overall at 19:36.22. Akron-Westfield’s Carl Morrow ran 19:46.5.

The Unity Christian’s girls took four of the top five spots individually and had six of the top 10 runners to win the team title. Katie Young won the individual title at 21:54.2 followed by teammates Olivia Hoogland (22:52.3) and Jaidyn De Jong (23:21.5).

Abby Klompien took fifth overall at 23:45.22. Megan Te Krony took ninth (24:20.39) and Mikayla Vollink tenth (24:22.85).

Hinton took second out of four teams in the girls race. South O’Brien came in third and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn fourth.

Hinton’s Ava Lang took sixth at 23:50.84 and Kaci Allen seventh at 23:58.61. MMCRU’s Audrey Etter ran 23:40.66 for fourth, the lone runner not from Unity Christian inside the top five.

South O’Brien’s Taja Conley ran eighth at 24:04.45.

Remsen St. Mary’s McKenna Loutsch ran 13th at 24:52.55 and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Alexis Croatt 15th at 25:44.28. West Sioux’s Marla Rubio ran 16th at 25:52.99.

OABCIG Bob Sanders Meet: Nora Peterson won the individual girls title at the OABCIG Bob Sanders cross country meet Monday.

Peterson ran 19:01.79 to pace the girls race. Alyssa Richman of Manson Northwest took second at 19:43.91.

Rachel Putze of Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson took third at 20:03.73 and Lawton-Bronson’s Jolee Mesz ran 20:15.35 for fourth. Ridge View’s Jaycie Vohs placed sixth (21:17.81) and West Monona’s Chloe Broer placed 10th (21:34.41).

Alta-Aurelia placed fourth as a team. Boyer Valley, Pocahontas Area and Manson Northwest were the top three. Lawton-Bronson took fifth overall, followed by Sioux Central, Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson, MVAOCOU and Ridge View.

Alta-Aurelia’s second runner was Breyer Anderson, running 22:17.02. Sioux Central’s Linnea Bloom ran 22:05.81 for 12th overall. The Rebel’s seoncd and third place runners, Marley Madsen (22:45.58) and Nora Christian (22:56.45) placed 17th and 18th overall.

Alta-Aurelia’s Braden Sonksen ran an 18:08.7 to place sixth individually in the boys race.

Woodbine won the team race with 41 points, followed by East Sac County and Manson Northwest Webster City to round out the top three.

MVAOCOU placed fourth, Sioux Central fifth, West Monona sixth, Ridge View eighth and Alta-Aurelia 10th.

Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won the individual race at 16:18.68. Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan took second and Parker Engel third.

Lawton-Bronson’s Theo Moseman placed ninth at 18:19.85 and West Monona’s Eein Mckinley placed 10th at 18:20.12.

Kael Hamann led MVAOCOU with a time of 18:26.95. Sioux Central’s Carson Widlund and Brayden Kramber finished back-to-back at 18:49.97 and 19:00.4 for the Rebels. West Monona’s second runner behind Mckinley was Jayce Lynn, running 19:05.99.

Lake Conference Meet: Spencer swept the teams titles at the Lakes Conference meet.

Spencer’s Peyton Morey ran a 19:20.69 to win the individual girls title in Estherville Monday.

Teammates Ivy Hamilton (20:37.15), Emma Morey (20:40.63) and Adalyn Schoelerman (21:30.82) placed fifth, sixth and ninth individually for Spencer.

Cherokee took second in the girls race, followed by Storm Lake and Spirit Lake.

Spirit Lake’s Katelyn Krieger took second overall at 19:25.32 and Cherokee’s Megan Courtright third at 20:11.25.

Cherokee’s Riley Lubeck (20:48.01) and Grace Woodall (21:13.26) placed seventh and eighth respectively. Storm Lake’s Lillian Dahlhauser took tenth at 21:33.87.

Spencer took the top spot in the boys competition, followed by Spirit Lake, Storm Lake and Cherokee.

Storm Lake’s Luiz Martinez ran 16:00.82 for the individual title. Joel Ramirez Parra took third overall for Storm Lake, running 16:42.78. Spirit Lake’s Brandon Hughes took second at 16:36.06 and Damon VandenBerg took fifth at 17:10.18.

Spencer had a trio of runners take sixth through eighth Monday. Van Munson ran 17:52.87, followed by Noah Fullhart (18:18.51) and Jerome Hollingsworth (18:23.68). Spirit Lake’s Carter Trautman took ninth at 18:26.1.