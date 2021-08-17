Dakota Valley ranked No. 4 in pre-season SDFBCA poll

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley football team started the season with a No. 4 ranking in Class 11A in the South Dakota Coaches Association Week Zero Coaches Poll. The Panthers finished the 2020 season with a 6-4 overall record, but come into the new season with 21 new starters.

The Panthers came in one spot behind No. 3 ranked Madison, while Canton and Dell Rapids are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Elsewhere in the poll, Alcester-Hudson is ranked No. No. 4 in Class 9B, one spot behind Faulkton Area. The Cubs had a 5-4 overall record in 2020, and will start their season on Aug. 21, at St. Mary.

Siouxland teams rank high in pre-season cross country poll

DES MOINES — The Pre-season Iowa high school cross country poll was released on Tuesday, and Northwest Iowa received plenty of recognition.

In Class 4A, the defending state champion Sioux City North boys are ranked No. 1. Jaysen Bouwers was the state champion, but he is now at Iowa Western.

The Stars start their season next week in Ankeny.

In Class 3A, MOC-Floyd Valley was ranked No. 8, Sergeant Bluff-Luton was ranked 18th, and Le Mars was No. 19.