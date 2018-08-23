SIOUX CITY -- Kaia Downs is an impressive 1-for-1 in her varsity cross country career.
The East freshman cruised to victory over 5,000 meters by beating Bishop Heelan junior Amber Aesoph to the line by four seconds in 18:57.17 to win the season-opening Heelan Invite at the SYA Complex Thursday. Aesoph, a state medalist each of the past two seasons, was the runner-up in 19:01.35.
"It feels good because I have heard a lot about Amber and she is an amazing runner," Downs said. "In middle school it was hard but you don't have someone right next to you, so in high school when there are people there it is a lot more fun to run.
"I thought in a fantasy land I would be right up there with (Aesoph), I never thought I would beat her."
Aesoph poured all she had into the first race of the season on a cloudy and cool afternoon.
"We all worked really hard and I knew coming out I would have great competition and Kaia was great," Aesoph said. "Toward the end there my legs and arms went numb and I knew I had to finish and I started pushing. I gave it all I had.”
Le Mars junior Chloe Calhoun was third in 20:16.49 and the Crusaders' Madison Jochum was fourth in 20:30.45.
"This is our first time coming to this (meet) and it is also our first day of school so there is lots going on," Calhoun said. "The race was really good and it was nice that it was a two loops so you always knew where you were.
"This was a rust-buster and the next one will be getting after it. This was perfect with no sun and a little wind."
The Bulldogs showed they enjoyed their first trip to the invitational by placing their first four runners in the top 10 to win the team title with 45 points while East was second with 55 and Heelan took third with 71.
"There really was no time for nerves today so it was just get on the line and get going," Calhoun said.
South Sioux City senior Zekariya Abdela pulled away enough from the pack at the front at the two-mile mark to win the boys race in 16:55.61.
"About the two-mile mark I got going," Abdela said. "I started off pretty slow and once the guys behind me get a little tired I started picking up the pace. It was a fast course. It felt good and (hopefully) more to come."
Heelan senior Charlie Saulsbury wasn't able to close quite enough distance as he took runner-up honors in 16:58.44.
"(Abdela) took off with about a mile left and I thought he would come back to me but he didn't. He kept that pace," Saulsbury said. "It felt really good, a lot better than last year. I am excited for the rest of the season."
Jaysen Bouwers, a sophomore, led a trio of North runners in third in 17:00.04. He was followed by teammates Colin Greenwell (17:31.15) and Luke Benson (17:45.41) in fourth and fifth, respectively.
"I wasn't trying to go too fast and beat my time from last year," Bouwers said. "I was going for 17:30 but it worked out and finished pretty strong."
In all the Stars put all five runners in the top nine to easily claim the team title over Sergeant Bluff-Luton by 24 points.