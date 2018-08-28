NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City East freshman Kaia Downs won her second straight varsity race at the Dakota Valley Invite on Tuesday.
Downs won in 17:59.41 and teammate Karlee Phillips was the runner-up in 19:14.22.
The Black Raiders won the team title by 31 points over Alcester-Hudson, 14-45, as they placed all six runners in the top eight. Sioux City West was was fourth led by Holland Larned in ninth place.
On the boys side, East also got the win by four points over Daktoa Valley.
Tea's Cole Rausch won in 15:44.22 followed by Dakota Valley's Henry Jensen in 16:28.11 and East's Jake Vakulskas was third in 16:33.92