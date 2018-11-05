SIOUX CITY – In a freshman season that saw so many impressive races, it might have been the one race that got away that proved to be the biggest catalyst of all.
East freshman Kaia Downs finished as the runner-up to Heelan junior Amber Aesoph at the MRAC meet – the first time Downs had lost to the Crusader – but the Black Raider responded by finishing fourth at the state qualifier before earning a medal at the state meet by finishing 12th in the Class 4A race in 19:08.9.
"I was disappointed in myself because I just had an off day," Downs said. "Amber ran great and I am proud of her accomplishments throughout the season, but I just wish it wouldn’t have gotten to me as much.
"My coaches encouraged me to move past it and the end of the season is not for a while. I had to move past it and do better on my next time."
Downs is the first medalist at the state cross country meet for the East girls since Olympian Shelby Houlihan donned the orange and black and that helped her earn the Journal’s Female Cross Country Runner of the Year.
"We thought Kaia would be pretty good coming in but you never know because of the difference in competition," East co-head coach Rick Clarahan said. "You hate to put huge expectations on a young kid coming in whether it is guy, girl, whatever, even though you know they are going to be pretty good.
"We just tried to get her to understand we wanted her to do the best she could every race. After she won a couple we said, 'OK let's challenge ourselves each race and not be afraid to go with leaders.'"
Downs follows Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson's Suzanne Putze who landed the Journal honor a season ago.
Downs, who had the fastest time of any Siouxland female runner at state, grew to love running from an early age and success and enjoyment have followed ever since.
"I have always run with my grandma and running keeps me connected to her," said Downs of her grandmother and West High cross country coach Christine Poeckes. "She is a big part of why I know how to eat for running, stay hydrated and all the things I know. I like running a lot because it keeps me energetic and focused on my life and it does a lot for your brain and body."
"She is very down to earth, she is very easy to coach, she will do whatever you ask of her, her work ethic is great," Clarahan said. "She started at such a young age, she enjoys it and it is not like it is this huge job."
Downs navigated the jump to the high school level and 5,000 meters seemingly without issue as a freshman in winning her first race and racking up five more victories. However, it was not always as easy as she made it look.
"It was a big jump," she said. "Middle school is competitive but not nearly as much as high school. You see a lot of different teams that I haven't even heard of that have amazing runners on them. It is a big change."
The Black Raider has a knack for turning races into a social event where she endures the pain that comes with each race, but always leaves the course having met new runners or forged a new friendship.
"I really like the atmosphere around running and people always make me feel like it is a good place to be," Downs said.
Downs is also excited about her team which includes two other freshmen in Sydney Helt and Emma Steele, sophomore Katie Lammers and juniors Karlee Philips and Olivia Barnes.
Downs is already thinking about the training she plans to put in for next season to follow up a strong freshman campaign.
"I am really proud of myself and what I accomplished," she said. "It motivates me more because I want to work up the medal chain and I want to be able to run with that lead pack (at state) more."