Kaia Downs races against time during senior cross country season

She started the season with a victory at the Bishop Heelan meet at Riverside Park last month, but that wasn’t good enough for her. She felt like she didn’t run a good enough time based on her expectations, and that got to her.

“Time is definitely important to me,” Downs said. “Time is all I have right now. That’s not a brag or anything. If I let myself get comfortable, then at the end of the season, I’m not going to be where I need to be. It’s so hard to compete against something that you can’t see. When you have someone you can compete against, you can hear the crowd and hear for the crowd fighting for that person, it makes you want to keep going.

“That’s why cross country is so hard,” Downs added. “There’s nothing actively that’s pushing you. It’s just yourself. At the end of the year, that’s going to be an advantage for me. When I race the clock, I get mentally stronger.”

Downs has also gained speed so that she can race against the clock better. She realized that at the state track meet.

Downs finished in the Top 3 in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter races at the state track meet in May against some of the same competition she’ll see later at the Heartland Classic in Pella, then of course at the state meet in Fort Dodge.