Kaia Downs races against time during senior cross country season

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — Kaia Downs raced against the clock on Tuesday, and that’s been her mantra since the season began.
The East High School senior cross country runner — ranked second in the IATC Class 4A individual rankings — placed first at the Le Mars-hosted Gary Meyer Invitational with a time of 18 minutes, 55 seconds.
The 5,000-meter course was held at Prairie Rose Golf Club.
Downs won by over a minute, as MOC-Floyd Valley’s Emily Haverdink was the runner-up in 20 minutes flat.
Downs was pleased with her performance, as her primary goal on Tuesday was to run a sub-19-minute race.
“At this point, winning isn’t satisfactory anymore,” Downs said. “If I can win and run a good time or get sixth (like she did at the Augustana Twilight on Friday), that’s more important for me. Good times is what’s going to win at the end of the season.”
Downs said that’s the best meet she has ran at Prairie Rose since the 2019 MRAC meet, where Bishop Heelan grad Amber Aesoph edged Downs to win.
On the second loop, Downs knew that she was at the 12-minute mark, so she knew she could run the last 2,000 meters in seven minutes.
She pushed and when she saw the clock at the end of the finish line, she let out a big smile. That’s how her victories are going to be impactful between now and the state meet in about six weeks.
She started the season with a victory at the Bishop Heelan meet at Riverside Park last month, but that wasn’t good enough for her. She felt like she didn’t run a good enough time based on her expectations, and that got to her.
“Time is definitely important to me,” Downs said. “Time is all I have right now. That’s not a brag or anything. If I let myself get comfortable, then at the end of the season, I’m not going to be where I need to be. It’s so hard to compete against something that you can’t see. When you have someone you can compete against, you can hear the crowd and hear for the crowd fighting for that person, it makes you want to keep going.
“That’s why cross country is so hard,” Downs added. “There’s nothing actively that’s pushing you. It’s just yourself. At the end of the year, that’s going to be an advantage for me. When I race the clock, I get mentally stronger.”
Downs has also gained speed so that she can race against the clock better. She realized that at the state track meet.
Downs finished in the Top 3 in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter races at the state track meet in May against some of the same competition she’ll see later at the Heartland Classic in Pella, then of course at the state meet in Fort Dodge.
“She realized that she’s here for state titles,” East co-coach Rick Clarahan said. “We’re not just here to show up and place, we’re here to be the champion. I think that’s the biggest takeaway she got from the spring season. She’s easily focused and stays focused what the real important things are.”
Heelan doesn’t look at rankings
Todd Roerig knows how good the Crusaders can be this year. The rankings — fourth in the 3A preseason standings and fourth last year at the state meet — back that up.
A team title Tuesday with 49 points further proves that.
Roerig doesn’t try to bring the expectations up with the girls. There’s enough on their plate.
Maddie Demke and Brooklyn Stanley were Heelan’s Top 2 finishers, both finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.
With the Crusaders being so young, Roerig has taken the first few days one at a time.
“A lot can happen in a year,” Roerig said. “We’re looking goof for where we need to be. They’re about where I need them to be.”
Crusaders freshman Delaney Saulsbury was 11th in 21:11.
Roerig expected that the young Crusaders were going to step up right away.
“It’s hard to know what’s going to happen,” Roerig said. “You just never know with a young team. To say I have the same expectations, I probably do. Our goal is to get to state as a team.”
