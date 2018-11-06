GEORGE, Iowa – The motivation never leaves Joe Anderson.
The George-Little Rock/Central Lyon senior has enjoyed a decorated cross country career, but for a runner with numerous accolades to his name there has always been something to fuel him every season.
“Freshman year I wanted 15th got 16th (at state), sophomore year wanted fifth got sixth, junior year wanted second got third, senior year wanted first got second,” he said. “Always staying hungry. (State) was disappointing but you get what you put in. I am proud of the season I put together.”
Anderson capped his cross country career at the state meet in Fort Dodge with his best individual performance by finishing as the runner-up in 16:22.2. It was an impressive effort that helped him earn the Journal’s Male Cross Country Runner of the Year. It marks the second straight year a Mustang earned the honor after Gable Sieperda claimed the title in 2017.
“He has been one of those that has been such an important piece to our program, but not only that he is one of those that was in the shadow of another great runner and didn’t get that attention for a number of years,” George-Little Rock/Central Lyon coach Curt Fiedler said. “Here he is setting his own accolades.
“Joe’s motivation that he brings really inspires the rest of the team. Those are things that we saw all year with Joe.”
Anderson believes that 16th-place finish at state as a freshman was a driving force for everything that came after it, which included a Class 2A cross country team title a year ago.
“When it happened, when I was one place out of placing, it was a big bummer to me, but I think God doesn’t give you what you want right at the time because He knows what is best for you,” Anderson said. “That is a point in my life I can look back where I really wanted top 15, but if I would have got top 15 I think maybe I would have been content with that and not worked as hard the next three years.”
The 18-year-old, who helped the Mustangs place fourth a state this season, said he took a more mature approach to his training during the summer to prepare for his final season.
“I just focused a lot more this year and kept a record of every mile I ran,” he said. “In past summers I just ran whenever I felt like I needed to, but this summer I really kept track of what needed to get done every week. It helped me get my base miles up better. I am a pretty self-motivated person but when you have a plan it just keeps you focused.”
The work led to a season where Anderson won six races and placed in the top five at two meets in Sioux Falls and the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis. Not bad for someone who was convinced football would be his sport in seventh grade before giving cross country a chance on advance from his mom.
“The bigger meets bring me to another level,” Anderson said. “After four years of running the same smaller meets with the same guys it is kind of hard to get up for every one of those meets. But every time you step to the line at a Twilight meet or Griak you look across at guys you want to beat, guys you want to add to the list that you have taken down.”
Anderson plans to run in college and is looking to major in engineering, but before that he has a little more unfinished business to tend to.
“Without an individual title to my name I am definitely after that (in track),” he said. “It will keep me honest this winter, keep me working. Another blessing in disguise.”