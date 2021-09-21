METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: How a PowerPoint presentation sparked Sioux City North's Will Lohr

Lohr led the Stars with a fourth-place finish on Saturday, running the Central College 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 45 seconds.

Lohr hasn’t always been the leader during races for the Stars.

At the beginning of the season, he set goals and wrote them down on a notepad, thinking those were the right goals he needed.

Some of them were timed goals, and one of them he still has written down is beating Jaysen Bouwers’ school record.

Lohr spent the summer losing his passion for running, and he wondered why.

Maybe, he thought, it was because he set goals for himself and not putting the Stars first.

Lohr then called Stars coach Abdier Marrero for advice.

Marrero asked Lohr why he wrote those goals down, and the Stars senior simply didn’t have an answer.

That’s when Lohr did a double-take on whether his goals were successful.

The two agreed that while having personal goals is OK, if Lohr focused on putting the team before himself, North would have a much likely chance to repeat as Class 4A team champions.