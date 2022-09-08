METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: North High School runner Gabe Nash seeks to peak at the end of cross country season

SIOUX CITY — When North High School senior Gabe Nash was a freshman, he had difficulty making the freshman varsity roster.

He was averaging 4 minutes, 30 seconds per mile as a freshman, yet there were so many talented runners the Stars had, Nash had to claw his way up the varsity roster.

Fast forward three years later, and Nash is North’s No. 1 runner and this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

Nash is off to a good start so far this season. He won the early season Bishop Heelan Invitational with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds.

In the IowaRunJumpThrow.com rankings this week, Nash found himself ranked 11th.

According to coach David Nash, it’s the first time Gabe has run in a metro-hosted meet during his time with the Stars. He wanted to make sure families who don’t normally come out to meets far away had a chance to watch their athletes run.

Nash stepped up in a field of immediate-area runners.

“We’re just going to go out there and have fun, and see what we can do,” said Gabe Nash after the Aug. 25 meet at Riverside Park.

That win was Nash’s first win of the season, and he’s come a long way since that freshman campaign.

David Nash, who stepped down at Morningside to take a teaching job and the coaching job at North, wanted Gabe to progress on his own terms as a runner.

It was a gradual progression. Nash just needed to be patient, and when the time came for Nash to turn it on — which came late in the regular-season in cross country his sophomore year — Nash felt more comfortable stepping up.

“He’s a student of the sport and he studies,” Dave Nash said. “He’s looking at what some of the best runners in the country are doing and he’s asking them questions. He’s easy to coach. If I do something that he doesn’t quite make sense of, we’ll discuss it. He gets the big picture.

“He listens to every word I say, and not every kid is going to do that,” Dave Nash added. “I;m lucky I do. When he was a little kid, he saw me break two minutes in the 800 and he saw that perspective and that stayed with him.”

Even this summer when Nash trained, he ran “relaxed mileage,” as his dad put it.

“The whole philosophy is that he wants to peak later in the year,” Dave Nash said.

Gabe Nash likes to peak during the track season, too.

He won the Class 4A 800-meter championship in May with a time of 1:53.14.

Then in June, Nash set a new Sioux City record at a race in St. Louis. Nash ran a 1:51.23 to place third in the event, but broke the Sioux City record with the time. The old mark belonged to Carter Lilly, who went to Iowa for track and field. Lilly’s city record time was 1:51.52 set in 2014.

Gabe Nash isn’t a fast starter in cross country, and his dad agreed with that. Nash likes to get a feel of how the other lead-pack runners are starting and then he adjusts his strategy from there.

He did that at the Heelan meet.

Nash and Natnael Kifle started out the first mile within reach of the lead runners and the golf cart, but turned it on late.

Nash edged Kifle in that meet, but it doesn’t always work out that way.

Take Friday, for example.

Nash placed fifth at the Augustana Twilight meet in Sioux Falls on Friday night with a time of 15:25.31.

While that time was faster than what he ran at Riverside, Kifle won the meet with a time of 15 minutes flat.

Kifle is ranked second this week in Class 4A behind Iowa City High senior Ford Washburn.

Last year, the Stars — who were nationally ranked at one point and finished second in Class 4A behind Dowling Catholic — had five or six guys who could push each other for the No. 1 spot every time meet night came around.

The Stars this week are ranked 12th by IowaRunJumpThrow.com, and there’s really just two guys near the front of the pack: Kifle and Nash.

“Everything goes back to those guys,” Dave Nash said. “They have to be able to push each other. Nat is so strong right now, and that’s helpful.”

Dave Nash is happy to be coaching the Stars.

“I loved my job at Morningside but it was worth it,” Coach Nash said. “This group of kids is awesome. I tried to coach my daughter but I never had the chance. This is my chance to coach my son. Few are lucky to do that.”

Honorable mentions

Terrance Topete, West football: Topete scored three touchdowns in a 35-33 win last Thursday night over South Sioux.

Olivia Mentzer, East volleyball: Mentzer leads the Missouri River Conference with 64 kills.