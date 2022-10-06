METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: South Sioux City's Mesuidi Ejerso pushes himself for state championship repeat

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – The defending NSAA Class B boys cross country champion has his sights set on another title.

South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso placed second at the Marsha Koebernick Invitational at Jeffrey Dible Soccer Complex last week, earning this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week honor.

“Mesuidi is a state champion, so he’s no stranger to fast races, nor is he a stranger to competition,” coach Ramsey Fitzsimmons said. “I think his goal is always to run his race and make sure that he’s running as fast as possible. He’s going to do whatever he needs to do to be successful.”

Ejerso ran a 16:52.51 to place second behind North’s Gabe Nash in the event. He and Nash ran stride for stride for the first two to two-and-a-half miles of the race before Nash pulled away.

“Gabe and I were running together and then he picked the pace up the last mile and I was right behind him,” Ejerso said of last week’s race. “That’s pretty good, to stay with him for the first two and a half miles.”

Ejerso won his state championship race last season, and has been working hard since to get stronger and more consistent in his running. His pace is the most important part of his success, as he focuses on pacing in every workout he does.

“For him, it’s important that he has a deeper knowledge of who he is as a racer, and everybody has their strong suits as a racer,” Fitzsimmons said. “He knows that one of his main strengths is that he is able to maintain a consistent pace throughout his races. It’s important that he doesn’t play any mental mind games like some racers do of running a slow first mile, or maybe a slow first mile and a half and then picking it up.

That’s not the kind of race that Mesuidi thrives on, he thrives on going from the gun and running his race, sticking with that pace consistently throughout,” Fitzsimmons continued.

His pace is something he works on no matter the training he does. They do different workouts each week that allow for him to get training in a variety of distances and prepares him better come race day.

“We actually do a different workout every week,” Ejerso said. “This week is a mile, repeat, next week is going to be 12 miles, repeat.”

Being a state champion and a runner accustomed to the front of the pack at most races, Ejerso has had to train himself to continue to push, even when there is no one pushing him. He acknowledged it can be difficult to push yourself when there is no one there to push you, but he has found ways to continue to improve his times nonetheless.

“It’s always you against the clock in your workouts, or in an interval or even in a race,” Fitzsimmons said. “I would say that in his races, we are fortunate to be surrounded with some very talented athletes like Gabe Nash and the boys that run at North, and boys around the area in races that are able to push him in Nebraska.”

The Cardinals also have strong runners like Ivan Morelos, who also placed in the top 10 at last week’s race. These other runners on the South Sioux City roster allow for Ejerso to be challenged every day.

“We’re also fortunate we have some very talented, fast runners, so we know that whatever race we go to, that Mesuidi’s going to have something to push him and his workouts, it’s him against the clock,” Fitzsimmons said.

Ejerso’s goal is to defend his state title. He plans to keep putting in the miles as he prepares for conference, district and state races in the coming weeks.

“Just keep doing the workouts, keep doing some mileage, keep focusing on the races,” Ejerso said. “Especially the next couple of weeks with conference, districts and then state, so I’m just waiting for all of those, putting some work in and focusing on seeing what can happen at the end of the season.”

The main goal for Ejerso is to be faster at each race. Ejerso also plans to run in the Nike Regionals in Sioux Falls this November. The Regionals will be an opportunity for Ejerso to challenge himself against the best in the Midwest. He also has a track season ahead of him this spring.

“I think he would be very happy to repeat as a state champion for Class B, and after that, we will probably set our sights on running Nike Regionals up in Sioux Falls,” Fitzsimmons said. “It’s a race that a lot of, I guess, high profile runners run in November. It will test his training up against some of the more high profile runners in the Midwest.

Then the goal would be for him to train hard throughout the winter and go into his last season of track as a senior being faster than he’s ever been,” Fitzsimmons continued.