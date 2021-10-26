METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: With Missouri commitment behind her, Kaia Downs focuses on state meet

SIOUX CITY — With her most recent accomplishment, East High School senior Kaia Downs turns her focus to the biggest — and final — race of her cross country career.

Downs, this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week, committed to the University of Missouri last week while she is also preparing to run in the Class 4A state cross country meet on Friday in Fort Dodge.

First, Downs got to celebrate her announcement of going to the Southeastern Conference school.

“I don’t think it affects my races in terms of pressure,” Downs said. “My competitors, they don’t are where I’m going. I think, if anything, it puts more of a target on my back. I’m not going to be racing wondering whether someone is watching me. I still have big goals.”

She said in a phone interview last week that one of the reasons Downs chose Mizzou was how she was treated.

Downs was already welcomed as one of theirs, instead of being a recruit.

She also liked the academic opportunities at Mizzou, and liked exploring what the school in Columbia, Missouri, had to offer.

Academically, Downs would like to be a physicians’ assistant. Her major would be Health Sciences.

“They showed me what they had and nothing more,” Downs said. “They just like, ‘This is what we have to offer, we would love to have you.’ They were honest and genuine people, and that’s the type of people I like to be around.”

East co-coach Rick Clarahan thought Downs handled the whole recruiting process well, but he wanted the decision to be hers.

It’s not the first time an East runner has chosen a Power 5 school.

Downs and Clarahan did talk after her visit to Mizzou and Clarahan could tell she liked that visit better.

“I’m sure it’s a load off her mind,” Clarahan said. “In her mind, she’s not going to be asked about it anymore. She’s going into basketball and it’s out of the way and she can train for the spring and focus on doing what she needs to do.”

Downs now turns her focus to Friday’s meet, where the best of the best in Class 4A will be.

This isn’t Downs’ first race at the state meet. In fact, it’s the fourth time that Downs will finish the season at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

As a freshman, Downs placed 12th at the state meet with a time of 19 minutes, 8 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

In 2019, the then-sophomore ran the race with a sixth-place finish in 18:38.

Downs came home with a medal after last year’s event, running a third-place time of 18:20.

She’s taken seconds off her time each of the last three years.

Could she run under 18:20? Downs said she can, and she is aiming for that sub-18-minute mark.

“That’s a time goal I’ve had all season,” Downs said. “As far as placing, I think it’s a mixed bag. I don’t like to go into state with placing expectations. I think I’d rather feel good about the race than the end result. I’m always going to give it all I have. Giving it all I have will put me in a good spot.

“I think I just like to go with the flow and see how my body feels,” Downs added. “It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement in the rankings and the times and who’s going and who’s not going. I think all that matters at the end of the day what happens at 11 a.m. on Friday.”

Downs is ranked sixth in this week’s Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll in Class 4A, and there are a couple of freshmen ahead of her.

Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn is No. 1 in 4A, while Alli Macke of Ankeny is fifth.

Last year’s state champion, Dubuque Hempstead sophomore Keelee Leitzen, is ranked 11th.

“I don’t want the rankings to get to me mentally,” Downs said. “I know I can compete with them. When the time comes, it’s less of like what happened in the past and more of what I can do. I know it’s going to be cold, and I want to go out with a bang.”

The key to winning? According to Clarahan, as long as she doesn’t let the front runners take her out too fast in the beginning, Downs will be fine.

Downs’ competition knows by now — or they should — at how good Downs can kick at the end of the race.

As long as Downs can stay within 10 seconds of the lead pack, she should have a chance to contend at the end.

“We have to maintain a certain contact,” Clarahan said. “We have to understand that we don’t have to be with them, we have to be within no more than 10 seconds. That’s a lot to cover. I’ll be surprised if this race isn’t under 17:30.”

Downs isn’t the only Black Raider who will run on Friday.

She’ll have teammate Ivy Mehlhaff in the girls’ race, while senior Ryan Campbell made the cut in the Class 4A boys field.

Honorable mentions

Cole Ritchie, East football: Ritchie broke a school record on Friday against West, completing seven touchdown passes in a shutout over the Wolverines.

Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton XC: The Warriors senior made the Top 15 last week, and qualified for another state meet on Friday.

Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux XC: Ejerso won the Nebraska Class B state meet on Friday, becoming the second Cardinals runner to do so.

