SIOUX CITY – The North boys cross country team ended a long drought by reaching the state meet last year.
The battle for respect across the state will take a little longer.
The Stars lost four of the seven runners that ran for them in Fort Dodge last fall, marking the first time North had reached state since 2004. Of the other 14 teams that ran in Class 4A only the Sioux City school did not make the initial team rankings to begin this season.
“I see that we are the only returning state qualifying team not in the top 15 and it adds fuel,” North coach Abdier Marrero said.
It is a group that has talent. It may be young but it is hungry and got its season started well by winning the season-opening Heelan Invite last Thursday by placing five runners in the top 10. It was led by sophomore standout Jaysen Bouwers, who took third in 17:00.04, but did not include senior tri-captain Deven Pace, who is nursing an injury.
“Jaysen broke out at the end of last season but we still don’t know what he is capable of,” Marrero said. “When he won the JV conference meet last year our boys team got together and they decided they needed to see what he could do. They voted to have him run in the state qualifier and he ended up automatically qualifying for state in his first-ever varsity meet.”
Bouwers was third across the line at state for the Stars behind Merga Gemeda and Pace, who finished 48th in 16:45.5. Bouwers ran a 17:00.5.
“This summer we worked to make sure (Bouwers’) confidence was still high and he has a really strong work ethic,” Marrero said. “He has a crazy high tolerance for pain which is cool because the more you can tolerate the pain the harder you are able to run.
“He has a good leader in front of him in Deven Pace who didn’t get to run at Heelan because he is dealing with an ankle injury.”
Bouwers took his third-place finish at the Heelan Invite as a good learning experience.
“We have to work on some of the small things like when and how to attack which just comes with more practice and experience,” Marrero said. “We always tell the kids the first meets … you almost have to retrain yourself on how to race. He was a little bummed when he was caught by the South Sioux kid and wasn’t able to latch on. He made a power move and got to lead but then hung back.”
Bouwers is hardly the only Star ready to breakout this season. He was followed to the line by sophomore Colin Greenwell in fourth while West transfer Luke Benson was fifth. North freshman Yemane Kifle finished seventh and sophomore Nick Walters took 10th while senior Dakota South, a team captain, was 16th.
Senior Ethan Sorensen, another captain, had a top 25 finish and is a driving force for the Stars this season. He gave up his varsity spot so Bouwers could run at state.
“He took that huge step and opened the door for Jaysen, so one of the things we talked about is repaying Ethan for the sacrifice he made last year,” Marrero said. “If we can make it to state to bring him that would make his senior year super special.”
The Stars are running the same schedule it did last season, adopting the philosophy of if it isn’t broken don’t fix it. Marrero isn’t concerned with collecting team trophies and is focusing on having his team run its fastest at the end of the season.
North has strong numbers once again this season with 40 boys and 23 girls. It leads to every coach’s favorite scenario in practice – competition.
“Our varsity seven are going to be the seven kids who earn it so the door is never closed,” Marrero said. “Those varsity kids race like they are coming for one of those varsity spots.”
Marrero has been determined to build numbers on the teams and he takes it to the youth programs to do it..
“We want to be noticeable in the middle school program,” he said. “One of our goals is as a team is go to one of the middle school meets and support the middle school team. Every summer we invite the seventh- and eighth-graders to join us with the high school runners.”