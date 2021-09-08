PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee girls, Sioux Center boys win Sibley meet

Hamann Kael led the Rams with in ninth at 18:12.

Colton Samsel of Cherokee was 11th (18:23) while Sam Meester of West Lyon was 15th (18:40).

Sioux Center had won the meet, scoring 44 points. The Wolfpack were second with 50 points.

Estherville-LC meet

The Okoboji High School girls team won the team title at the Estherville-Lincoln Central hosted meet with 51 points.

All five runners who scored for the Pioneers finished in the Top 20.

Maryn Frein led the Pioneers with a fifth-place finish. She finished the 5,000-meter course in 22 minutes, 51 seconds.

Senior Lexi Duffy was seventh in 23:30.

Carly Carstens (14th, 24:15), Zoey Holmes (16ht, 24:20) and Adison Frerichs (19th, 24:28) were the next three finishers for the Pioneers.

Spirit Lake placed third with 71 points, and the Indians had three runners in the Top 10. Katelyn Krieger was fourth in 22:45, Lilly Irwin was eighth (23:37) and Charlotte Pritchard was ninth (24:02).

Sioux Central placed fifth with 100 points. Allison Ehlers was 13th in 24:14.