PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee girls, Sioux Center boys win Sibley meet

SIBLEY, Iowa — The Cherokee High School girls cross country team took the team pennant on Tuesday at the Sibley-Ocheyedan meet, winning the meet with 62 points.
Kyristin Agnitsch led the Braves with a runner-up finish of 19 minutes, 46 seconds. She placed behind Generals junior Madison Brouwer, who ran the 5,000-meter course in 19:26.
Alta-Aurelia freshman Nora Peterson was third in 20:47. Generals junior Bria Wasmund was fourth (21:05) and Braves sophomore Megan Courtright fifth (21:18).
George-Little Rock/Central Lyon’s Mary Schriever was sixth in 21:26.
Sioux Center’s top runner was freshman Corinne McCord, who placed ninth in 21:53.
Meraya Barrera led West Sioux in 12th place in 21:59.
Hinton’s top runner was Ava Lang, who was 14th in 22:32.
Hannah O’Connell led MVAOCOU with a 20th-place time of 22:52. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Elyse Zwart was 21st in 22:52.
West Lyon’s leader was Geena Sanders, who was 25th (23:16).
In the boys’ race, Western Christian senior Tage Hulstein was the winner in 17:08.
Sioux Center’s Hudson Vonk was second (17:39), Kaden Galles of MMCRU was third (17:42), BHRV’s Evan Janzen was fourth (17:50) and Wolfpack sophomore Caleb Douma rounded out the Top 5 at 17:58.
Hamann Kael led the Rams with in ninth at 18:12.
Colton Samsel of Cherokee was 11th (18:23) while Sam Meester of West Lyon was 15th (18:40).
Sioux Center had won the meet, scoring 44 points. The Wolfpack were second with 50 points.
Estherville-LC meet
The Okoboji High School girls team won the team title at the Estherville-Lincoln Central hosted meet with 51 points.
All five runners who scored for the Pioneers finished in the Top 20.
Maryn Frein led the Pioneers with a fifth-place finish. She finished the 5,000-meter course in 22 minutes, 51 seconds.
Senior Lexi Duffy was seventh in 23:30.
Carly Carstens (14th, 24:15), Zoey Holmes (16ht, 24:20) and Adison Frerichs (19th, 24:28) were the next three finishers for the Pioneers.
Spirit Lake placed third with 71 points, and the Indians had three runners in the Top 10. Katelyn Krieger was fourth in 22:45, Lilly Irwin was eighth (23:37) and Charlotte Pritchard was ninth (24:02).
Sioux Central placed fifth with 100 points. Allison Ehlers was 13th in 24:14.
The Indians and Pioneers were the Top 2 teams during the boys’ race. Spirit Lake won with 64 points while the Pioneers had 74 points.
Indians junior Damon VandenBurg won the race in 17:43, which was 22 seconds ahead of Humboldt’s Trevor Jacobson.
Freshman Brandon Hughes was sixth in 18:48.
The Pioneers sent three runners in the Top 11. Junior Dylan Jones was seventh in 18:50. Christian Hesse was 10th (19:10) and Trigg Heimdal finished right behind Hesse (19:13).
Sioux Central also placed fifth in the boys’ race, with 131 points. Chris Ferguson led the Rebels with an 18th-place time of 19:44.