PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Dakota Valley's Blake Schmiedt, Vermillion's Taeli Barta place in Dakota XII Top 5

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — Dakota Valley High School senior Blake Schmiedt was the fourth-place finisher Thursday at the Dakota XII Conference in Dell Rapids.

Schmiedt was the highest-placing runner in the area, running the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 38 seconds.

Sioux Falls Christian senior Patrick Vogel won the conference in 17:01.

Elk Point-Jefferson sophomore Joe Cross led the Huskies with an eighth-place finish of 17:41. Vermillion’s Joel Dahlhoff placed right behind Cross by about 2 seconds.

Panthers freshman Jack Brown rounded out the Top 10 in 17:50.

The Chargers won the team title with 19 points. The Tanagers were third (67), Panthers fourth (79) and Huskies ninth (21:45).

The Chargers also took the Top 3 spots in the girls XII race. Ellie Maddox won the meet in 19:06.

Vermillion sophomore Taeli Barta was fourth in 20:15, averaging a race of 6:31.

Tanagers eighth-grader Lydia Anderson was sixth in 20:21, and Callie Radigan was seventh in 20:30.

Sophia Redler led the Panthers with a 19th-place time of 22:06.

Huskies senior Claire Laferrier was 20th (22:09).

SFC won with 17 points. Vermillion was third (57), EP-J eighth (120) and DV 10th (144).

Fort Dodge girls meet

East senior Kaia Downs placed fifth Thursday at the Fort Dodge Invite with a time of 18:38.

She placed behind three Class 4A girls she will likely see at the state meet later this month.

West Des Moines Valley had the Top 2 spots, led by sophomore Addison Dorenkamp (18:17) and Kamryn Ensley (18:25).

Ankeny freshman Alli Macke was fourth, placing five seconds ahead of Downs.

Downs was ranked second in this week’s Class 4A girls poll, ahead of Dorenkamp (fifth) and Ensley (seventh).

Mariah Morrow placed second among East runners, with a 156th-place time of 22:48.

Bishop Heelan placed 16th in the team standings, scoring 409 points. Brooklyn Stanley placed 36th with a time of 20:24. Delaney Saulsbury had the No. 2 Crusaders spot, at 21:06 (70th).

Analica Salas led North with a 159th-place time of 22:56. The Stars placed 21st as a team with 676 points.

Fort Dodge boys meet

For the second straight meet, North junior Gabe Nash led the Stars pack, and again, it led to a Stars team win. On Thursday, North scored 41 points.

Nash ran the 5,000-meter course at Lakeside in a time of 15:38. Senior Will Lohr placed second 3 seconds behind his teammate.

Natnael Kifle and Yemane Kifle were fourth (15:45) and 12th (16:22).

Beshanena Gutema was 20th to round out the Stars' scoring, running the course in 16:35.

Dowling was second with 73 points, and Thursday's meet marked the third time the Stars beat the Maroons.

East placed 21st with 563 points while Bishop Heelan was 22nd with 620 points. Ryan Campbell led the Black Raiders with a 50th-place time of 17:03.

Carter Ritz led Heelan with an 89-point time of 17:50.

George-Little Rock/Central Lyon meet

Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Bernal Alejandro won the boys race, running the course at Otter Valley Golf Course in 17:51.

Sioux Center senior Graham VandeVegte was the runner-up in 18:13.

Okoboji took the next three spots. Evan Osler was third (18:19), Dylan Jones fourth (18:23) and Trigg Heimdal was fifth (18:23).

The Pioneers won the team meet with 34 points, 10 ahead of the Warriors.

West Lyon’s Sam Meester was seventh (18:28) and the Mustangs’ leading runner was Lane Henrichs in eighth (18:29).

Evan Janzen led Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in 12th (18:46).

The Generals took the Top 3 spots to earn a tie of 44 points with Sioux Center on Thursday.

Madison Brouwer was the meet medalist in 19:10, while Madison Marco (20:49) and Bria Wasmund (21:06) were second and third.

The Mustangs had the Nos. 4 and 5 spots. Mary Schriever was fourth (21:29) and Afton Schlumbolm was fifth (21:38).

Lexi Duffy of Okoboji was seventh (21:58). Corinne McCord led the Warriors in eighth place in 22:21.

