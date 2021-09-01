PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Dakota Valley's Blake Schmiedt wins home meet

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School boys cross country team won its home meet Tuesday at Adams Nature Preserve in North Sioux City.
The Panthers scored 15 points, and had all six runners finish with single-digit points.
Blake Schmiedt led the pack to win the meet in 15 minutes, 32 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Schmiedt beat Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross by 21 seconds.
DV’s Jack Brown was third, as he finished in 17:04.
After Tea and Irene-Wakonda claimed the fourth and fifth spots, the Panthers had the next three spots.
Ian Byington was sixth (17:36), James Kilcullen seventh (17:41) and Keaten Wright eighth in 17:47.
Lawton-Bronson’s Theo Moseman was the last Top 10 local runner, as he was ninth in 18:02.
Michael Wadjaja led East in a 14th-place time of 18:33. West was there, too, and Jose Lopez led the Wolverines in 20th place (19:52).
East was third with 48 points, while the Wolverines turned in a 73-point race.
Eagles junior Jolee Mesz was the area’s top finisher in the girls’ race, with a second-place time of 19:45.
Jaycie Babb of Tea Area won in 18:48.
EP-J had three runners in the Top 10. Heather Stark was seventh (21:07), Claire LaFerrier was ninth (21:29) and Ella LaFerrier 10th (21:30).
The Panthers took the next two spots, as Valerie Norby was 11th (21:45) and Claire Kilcullen was 12th (22:04).
Tea won the team meet with 22 points, and the Huskies were third with 41 points. THe Panthers were fourth with 49 points. The Eagles were fifth with 62 points.
BHRV meet
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley junior Evan Janzen was the meet winner on the boys’ side, as he ran it in 17:50.
Janzen edged Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Carlos Rodriguez by five seconds.
Jonathon Breems of Unity Christian was third (18:01), Warriors junior Hayden Gamble fourth (18:14) and Knights sophomore Stephen Schreurs was fifth in 18:31.
Siouxland Christian senior Sam Brannon was sixth in 18:53.
SB-L’s freshman tandem of Braulio Gonzalez and Alejandro Vargas-Gaytan were seventh (18:58) and eighth (19:01). The Warriors won the team aspect with 32 points.
The Warriors also won the girls race. They had four in the Top 6.
Sophia Karras led her team with a bronze-medal performance of 21:22. Brynn Wolf was fourth (21:43), Gabby Ryan fifth (21:45) and Sabrina Hazuka sixth (21:47).
Unity Christian took four spots in the Top 10, including the first two. Knights senior Amaya Van Essen won in 20:25, and Olivia Hoogland was second in 21:03.
West Sioux’s top runner was senior Meraya Barrera, as she finished ninth in 22:26.
Nighthawks freshman Elyse Zwart was 10th in 22:40.
Spirit Lake meet
MOC-Floyd Valley senior Sam May edged Western Christian senior Tage Hulstein by four seconds on Tuesday to win the meet.
May won in 15:59 at Brooks Golf Course.
Spirit Lake junior Damon Vanderberg was third in 16:08.
Dutch junior Isaiah Hulshof was fourth.
The Dutchmen won the meet with 40 points, ahead of the Wolfpack in 73 points.
In the girls’ race, Dutch senior Emily Haverdink won in 18:46, 18 seconds ahead of Cherokee senior Kyrstin Agnitsch.
Spencer won the meet, with three runners in the Top 7. Peyton Morey was third (19:20), Brenna Fisher fourth (19;40) and Aliza Edwards seventh (20:29).