PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Dakota Valley's Blake Schmiedt wins home meet

EP-J had three runners in the Top 10. Heather Stark was seventh (21:07), Claire LaFerrier was ninth (21:29) and Ella LaFerrier 10th (21:30).

The Panthers took the next two spots, as Valerie Norby was 11th (21:45) and Claire Kilcullen was 12th (22:04).

Tea won the team meet with 22 points, and the Huskies were third with 41 points. THe Panthers were fourth with 49 points. The Eagles were fifth with 62 points.

BHRV meet

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley junior Evan Janzen was the meet winner on the boys’ side, as he ran it in 17:50.

Janzen edged Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Carlos Rodriguez by five seconds.

Jonathon Breems of Unity Christian was third (18:01), Warriors junior Hayden Gamble fourth (18:14) and Knights sophomore Stephen Schreurs was fifth in 18:31.

Siouxland Christian senior Sam Brannon was sixth in 18:53.

SB-L’s freshman tandem of Braulio Gonzalez and Alejandro Vargas-Gaytan were seventh (18:58) and eighth (19:01). The Warriors won the team aspect with 32 points.

The Warriors also won the girls race. They had four in the Top 6.