Prep cross country: MOC-Floyd Valley's Sam May, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Madison Brouwer win Siouxland titles

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The MOC-Floyd Valley High School boys cross country team claimed the 2021 Siouxland Conference title on Tuesday, scoring 29 points.

The Dutch put four runners in the Top 6, and they beat Sioux Center by 29 points.

Sam May won the conference championship, running the 5,000-meter course on Dordt University’s campus in 16 minutes, 42 seconds.

May won the meet by 27 seconds, as Okoboji freshman Evan Osler was the runner-up in 17:09.

Dutch junior Isaiah Hulshof was third in 17:11, while Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Bernal Alejandro was fourth (17:21). MOC-FV senior Tyson Blom rounded out the Top 5 in 17:31, while teammate Tommy Tracy was sixth (17:39).

The Warriors claimed the next two spots, thanks to Graham VandeVegte (17:42) and Micah Truesdell (17:45).

The Pioneers placed third as a team with 117 points.

George-Little Rock/Central Lyon placed fourth with 118 points. Lane Henrichs led the Mustangs with a ninth-place finish of 17:45.

The Generals scored 140 points.

Sheldon scored 160 points, and the Orabs’ top runner was Machael Wassenaar with a 28th-place finish at 19:20.

West Lyon was seventh in 173 points, as Sam Meester was 11th (17:49).

Siouxland Conference girls

Madison Brouwer of Sibley-Ocheyedan won the individual title in 18:38, and she won the race against Dutch senior Emily Haverdink.

Haverdink’s time was 19:39.

The Generals and Dutch took the other three Top 5 spots. Generals junior Madison Marco in 20:03, Dutch freshman Eli Van Der Werff fourth (20:11) and Generals junior Bria Wasmund was fifth in 20:31.

The Dutch won the conference team banner, scoring 42 points. MOC-FV edged teh Generals, 42-54.

Sioux Center placed third with 65 points. The Warriors had three runners place back-to-back from 10th through 12th. Myka Schut was 10th in 21:14, Corinne McCord 11th (21:29) and Kendra Zeutenhorst was 12th (21:32).

George-Little Rock/Central Lyon got fourth with 97 points. The Mustangs had two runners in the Top 10. Mary Schriever was sixth in 20:37 while Afton Schlumbolm was seventh in 20:47.

Okoboji was fifth with 104 points, led by senior Lexi Duffy’s 13th-place time of 21:34.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley placed sixth with 160 points. Elyse Zwart was 15th in 21:44.

West Lyon placed seventh with 176 points. Senior Shay Langenhorst was 32nd in 23:34.

