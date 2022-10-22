PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Noecker, Arens win state titles

KEARNEY, Neb. – Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker and Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won their respective races at the NSAA Cross Country Championships in Kearney Friday/

Noecker set a new state record with his time of 14:58.3 to win the Class C race. It was his fourth consecutive state cross country state championship. He is the first boy to achieve that mark.

The second place runner was Platteview’s Aj Raszler, who ran 16:43.

For Arens, it is her third consecutive state championship as a junior. She ran 19:29.8 to win the race. Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan took second at 20:12.2.

In the Class B boys race, South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso ran 16:38.86 to place third. South Sioux finished fifth as a team. Sadam Mohammed ran 17:48.22 and Ivan Morelos 17:52.63. The Cardinals’ fourth runner was Abdikadar Mohamed, who ran 18:04.81.

Wayne’s girls won the state team title in Class C. Jala Krusemark (20:42.42) placed 10th and Laura Hasemann (20:47.85) 11th. Kyla Krusemark ran 21:16.22 for 15th and Lilyan Hurner (22:48.83) was the fourth scorer.

Hartington placed 10th as a team in Class C boys, led by Noecker’s win. Cole Rosener ran 18:55.84 for second on the team. Alex Elks (19:28.16) and Adam Elks (19:29.18) were the other two scorers for Hartington.

Bloomfield-Wausa placed eighth, as Luke Woockman placed 10th overall at 17:38.01. Cade Wakeley ran 18:15.72. Tomik Duffy (19:09.35) and Tyler Hansen (19:41.35) were the other two scorers.

Wayne placed 11th. Drew Miller placed ninth overall at 17:34.51. Alexander Frank (18:22.02), Easton Bleck (19:38.7) and Kasen York (19:44.61) were the other scorers for Wayne.

Bloomfield-Wausa placed 14th, led by Christina Martinson at 22:08.64.

The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Lyons-Decatur Northeast boys teams made state in Class D. Tyler Olson led the Bears at 18:23.05. Caleb Schlichting placed seventh overall for Lyons-Decatur Northeast at 17:36.85.

Arens led Crofton to third place as a team. Sophia Wortmann ran 21:45.04 and Rylie Arens 22:23.32 to score for the Warriors.

Homer girls placed sixth, led by Lilly Harris in ninth (21:00.38). Jovee Valentin ran 22:36.66 and Tori Gaarder 22:51.58 to score.

Saturday

SDHSAA Championships: Both Vermillion and Dakota Valley qualified for the state cross country meet in boys and girls, running Saturday in Huron.

Vermillion’s girls placed fifth with 97 points and Dakota Valley 11th with 155 points. On the boys side, Dakota Valley placed fifth and Dakota Valley sixth.

For the Vermillion girls, Talie Barta and Lydia Anderson were the top two runners at 19:52.8 and 19:53.74 respectively. Callie Radigan ran 20:03.9 and Olivia Formisano 21:31.38 to be the other two scorers for the Tanagers.

Sophia Redler led Dakota Valley at 20:02.9. Ella Otten ran 20:21.25 for second on the team. Alex McCullough ran 21:27.65 and Finley Huber 22:33.28.

Jack Brown placed eighth overall at 16:50.34 for the Panther boys. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross ran 16:53 for ninth individually.

James Kilcullen ran 17:49.77 and Avery Bradshaw 18:02.34 for the Panthers. Michael Green ran 18:13.52.

Vermillion’s Joel Dahloff ran 17:09.95 to lead the team. Henry Anderson ran 17:34.94 and Jack Freeburg 17:47.74 for the Tanagers. Emery Bohnsack was the fourth scorer for the Tangers at 18:23.18..