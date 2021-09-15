PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Carlos Rodriguez wins WCKP meet

MOVILLE, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Carlos Rodriguez won the race at Moville’s Meadows Golf Course with a time of 18 minutes, 28 seconds on Tuesday.
He beat MMCRU’s Kaden Galles by 5.03 seconds.
Tristen Jessen, a senior for the Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson co-op team, placed third in 18:39.
West Monona took the Nos. 4 and 5 spots, thanks to Jace Runyan (18:58) and Eein McKinley (19:06).
North, West, East, Heelan and Siouxland Christian also competed in this race.
North was led by Raul Gomez, who placed eighth with a time of 19:21. The regular varsity guys had the night off.
Alex Wilford led the Eagles with a 10th-place finish of 19:24.58.
Roberto Rundquist was 11th and he led the Crusaders with a time of 19:24.61.
Judeson Casseus led the Wolverines with a 16th-place finish of 19:47.
Michael Widajaja led the Black Raiders in 20:03, good for 21st.
The Warriors won the team competition with a team score of 62.
Woodbury Central XC girls meet
Heelan sophomore Brooklyn Stanley won the race, finishing the 5,000-meter course with a time of 21:26.
Erika Kuntz of WCKP followed behind with a time of 21:41.
Lawton-Bronson junior Jolee Mesz was third at 21:49, and Heelan’s Delaney Saulsbury was fourth in 22:01.
Sabrina Hazuka of SB-L led a pack of Warriors who finished five places in a row. Hazuka’s time was 22:27.
The Warriors won the race with 35 points, while the Crusaders were second with 45 points.
Ali Gonzalez led North with a time of 24:11, good for 19th place.
Storm Lake Invite
The Spencer girls won the team meet with 66 points, ahead of MOC-Floyd Valley’s 87.
Unity Christian was third with 93.
Dutch senior Emily Haverdink was the individual runner-up, with a time of 19:42. Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman was the winner in 19:36.
Knights senior Amaya Van Essen was third in 19:47, and Cherokee senior Kyrstin Agnitsch wa fourth in 19:53.
Spencer’s top runner was Peyton Morey in a sixth-place time of 20:05.
Rebecca Hulinsky led Le Mars with a 16th-place finish in 21:26.
During the boys’ race, Dutch senior Sam May won the race in 16 minutes, 49 seconds. His junior teammate, Isaiah Hulshof, was fourth in 17:32.
Storm Lake senior Tyler Moon was fifth (17:46).
The Dutch ran away with the team meet, scoring 33 points. Unity was second with 117 points.
Stephen Schreurs was 12th in 18:02.
Juan Sanchez led the Bulldogs with a 22nd-place time of 18:24.