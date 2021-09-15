PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Carlos Rodriguez wins WCKP meet

MOVILLE, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Carlos Rodriguez won the race at Moville’s Meadows Golf Course with a time of 18 minutes, 28 seconds on Tuesday.

He beat MMCRU’s Kaden Galles by 5.03 seconds.

Tristen Jessen, a senior for the Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson co-op team, placed third in 18:39.

West Monona took the Nos. 4 and 5 spots, thanks to Jace Runyan (18:58) and Eein McKinley (19:06).

North, West, East, Heelan and Siouxland Christian also competed in this race.

North was led by Raul Gomez, who placed eighth with a time of 19:21. The regular varsity guys had the night off.

Alex Wilford led the Eagles with a 10th-place finish of 19:24.58.

Roberto Rundquist was 11th and he led the Crusaders with a time of 19:24.61.

Judeson Casseus led the Wolverines with a 16th-place finish of 19:47.

Michael Widajaja led the Black Raiders in 20:03, good for 21st.

The Warriors won the team competition with a team score of 62.

Woodbury Central XC girls meet