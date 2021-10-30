PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sibley-Ocheyedan's Madison Brouwer places second in Class 2A

FORT DODGE, Iowa — There haven’t been many people who have challenged Mid-Prairie High School sophomore Danielle Hostetler.

Madison Brouwer tried her best to give Hostetler a run for her money.

The Sibley-Ocheyedan sophomore placed second Saturday at the Class 2A state meet at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Hostetler won the meet with a time of 18 minutes, 27 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

Brouwer finished 22 seconds behind the Golden Hawks ace. Now, that might not seem like a small margin, but Hostetler has won races so far this season by far wider margins.

Brouwer trailed by just 5 seconds to Hostetler at the beginning of the race, but the Mid-Prairie sophomore pulled away later in the race.

Brouwer’s 18:49 time on Saturday is a personal best.

She entered the meet ranked third in the Class 2A IATC poll. The girl ahead of Brouwer, Osage’s Katelyn Johnston, placed third at 18:51.

Brouwer wasn’t the only Siouxland area runner to receive a medal on Saturday.

Cherokee senior Kyrstin Agnitsch placed eighth on Saturday, finishing the course in 19:25. Her first-mile split was 5:56.

That’s a step up from last year’s meet. Agnitsch ended up in 12th place at the 2020 state meet with a time of 20 minutes, 3.20 seconds.

Agnitsch and the Braves landed the fifth-place spot with 192 points.

Brouwer’s teammate, Madison Marco, placed 12th with a time of 19:41.

Unity Christian senior Amaya Van Essen was two spots behind Marco, as the Knights No. 1 runner ran in 19:52. Last year, she turned in a 22nd-place time at 20:57.

George-Little Rock/Central Lyon’s Mary Schriever was 27th in 20:24. Her teammate, Afton Schlumbohm, was 58th (21:06).

WCKP’s Erika Kuntz was 90th in 21:51.

The Generals placed 10th (223), while Unity was 12th (238). Mid-Prairie won with 50 points.

Class 2A boys

The Class 2A boys race had two Siouxland runners in the Top 15.

Western Christian senior Tage Hulstein was third, in 16:25. His first-mile split was the fastest in 4:59. He was fifth at that milestone.

Hulstein placed sixth in each of the last two meets, and last year, he ran this meet in 17 minutes.

Hulstein’s performance helped the Wolfpack get third place as a team (144) behind Danville/New London (101) and champion Tipton (60).

Noah DeWeerd was second among Wolfpack runners with a 32-point time of 17:24.

Evan Osler of Okoboji was 11th. He made up some big ground toward the end of the meet.

At the one-mile mark, Osler was in 37th place with a time of 5:20.

By the time Osler reached the two-mile mark, he bumped up 13 places with a split of 5:37.

When the Pioneer got to the finish line, Osler was in 11th and ran a 5:54 final split. His final time of 16:52.

Damon VandenBurg was 16th in 17:05.

Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Alejandro Bernel was 17th in 17:05.

Des Moines Christian junior Aaron Fynaardt was the individual state champion in 15:56.

Class 1A races

For her first meet, Alta-Aurelia freshman Nora Peterson set a very high bar.

The Warriors freshman earned a bronze medal on Saturday, running the meet with a time of 19:13. Peterson held her ground during the meet, too, as she stayed in third place throughout the entire meet.

Lawton-Bronson’s Jolee Mesz made the All-State cut, as she ran the race in 20:15. She was on the outside-looking-in at 16th at the one-mile mark.

Jaycie Vohs was 30th in 21:12.

In the Class 1A boys’ race, there wasn’t a runner in the Top 15. The highest-placing area runner was MMCRU sophomore Kaden Galles, who placed 29th in 17:33.

