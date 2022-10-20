PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Sioux City North boys, Bishop Heelan girls among state qualifiers Wednesday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Sioux City North boys qualified for the ISHAA state cross country meet next week by playing third at their state qualifying meet in Council Bluffs Wednesday.

North tallied 63 points to finish behind Dowling Catholic and Valley West Des Moines. Dallas Center-Grimes took fourth and Waukee placed fifth. East took eighth and West 10th.

Natneal Kifle took third overall at 16:01.7 and Gabe Nash fourth overall at 16:05. Beshanena Gutema ran 17:01.4 for 12th individually for North. Fourth place for North was Abubekar Kumbi at 17:11.4 for 15th.

Dowling Catholic’s Jackson Deidesch won the meet at 15:32.2. Teammate Flynn Milligan took second at 15:55.2 and Jack Flori took fifth at 16:36.7. East’s top runner was Caden Koepke at 19:20.2 for 42nd overall.

West’s Filmon Gebru and JoJo Small both ran 19:06.1 for 37th.

In the girls race, Elizabeth Jordan ran 20:42.8 to qualify for state as an individual. North placed fifth overall with 150 points. East took sixth and West 10th. Waukee, Dowling Catholic and Valley West Des Moines were the three state qualifying teams.

North’s Analicia Salas took 18th individually at 21:19.7 to miss out on state by seven seconds.

Emma Scott ran 21:35.8 for 23rd individually for East. West’s Lilly Whiteshirt ran 23:51 as the top runner for the Wolverines.

Class 3A

Humboldt Qualifier: The Heelan girls and MOC-Floyd Valley boys and girls qualified for a trip to Fort Dodge Wednesday afternoon.

The Heelan girls tallied 90 points for second place as a team and MOC-Floyd Valley 100 points for third as a team. Gilbert was the top team at 76 points.

Heelan’s top runner was Scarlett Walsh, running 21:04.85 for 13th overall. Brooklyn Stanley ran 21:11.18, followed by Grace Roerig (21:18.8) and Ashleigh Jochum (21:23.27) round out the top four for Heelan.

Biyanca Dokter placed third individually at 20:47.66 for the Dutch. Aryana Dokter took ninth at 20:58.16. Sarah May (21:41.27) and Elin Van Der Werff (21:46.55) round out the top four for MOC-Floyd Valley.

Individually, Spencer’s Peyton Morey won the race at 20:28.05. Sioux Center’s Kendra Zeutenhorst (20:50.81), Corinne McCord (20:55.58), LeMars’ MaKenzie DeRocher (21:02.99) and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Elyse Zwart (21:05.79) each qualified individually as well.

On the boys side, the Dutchmen tallied 73 points to be the third qualifying team. North Polk and Gilbert were the top two teams.

Trevor Mirande placed fourth individually for MOC-Floyd Valley, running 17:02.74. Isaiah Hulshof took eighth at 17:09.8. Ian Van Der Werff (17:45.23) and Micah DeYoung (17:46.97) round out the top four for the Dutchmen.

Individually, Storm Lake’s Luiz Martinez ran 16:50.72 to place third and qualify for Fort Dodge.Zach Sporaa of North Polk and William Wadsley of Gilbert took the top two spots individually.

LeMars’ Trace Obbink (17:11.23), Storm Lake’s Joel Ramirez Parra (17:12.77) and Sioux Center’s Easton VanDenBerg (17:13.58) also qualified individually.

Heelan’s top runner on the day was Eli Otten, placing 30th at 18:21.96. Alex Gonzalez ran 18:36.69 to place 32nd for Heelan.

Glenwood Qualifier: Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen qualified for the state meet at the Glenwood qualifier.

Janzen ran 16:54.6 to place 10th individually. The Warriors placed fourth as a team at 129 points. Denison-Schleswig came in fifth as a team. Glenwood, Lewis Central and ADM are the three boys state qualifiers.

Braulio Gonzalez ran 17:33.23 to place 22nd for the Warriors. The Monarchs’ top runner was Richard Gonzalez, running 16:35.3.

On the girls side, the lone Siouxland state qualifier was Denison-Schleswig’s Lol Mendlik, running 19:20.29 for fourth. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Gabby Ryan ran 21:34.01 to place 30th overall as the top runner for the Warriors.

As a team, Denison-Schleswig placed fifth with 145 points and Sergeant Bluff-Luton seventh 207 points. ADM, Glenwood and Harlan were the three state qualifying teams.