Prep cross country: Sioux City North's Elizabeth Jordan, Beshanena Gutema take top prizes at Woodbury Central meet

MOVILLE, Iowa — North High School senior Elizabeth Jordan was the winner Tuesday of the Woodbury Central Invitational at the Moville Golf Course.

Jordan won the race with a 5,000-meter time of 20 minutes, 3.36 seconds. She won the race by 33.13 seconds ahead of Lawton-Bronson senior Jolee Mesz.

Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson freshman Rachel Putze was third in 21:22.47.

East took the Nos. 4 and 5 spots, as junior Alex Flattery was fourth in 22:10.57 and Khloee Weitzel was fifth (22:26.30).

Hinton sophomore Ava Lang was sixth in 22:32.65. The seventh- through 10th-place runners were: North’s Analicia Salas (22:32.74), Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Gabby Ryan (22:45.14), East’s Emma Scott (22:46.56) and North sophomore Ali Gonzalez (22:52.57).

West and Westwood were also at this meet. West’s top runner was Lilly Whiteshirt, who placed 21st in 24:13.15.

The Rebels’ top runner was Alexandria Marnell, who placed 44th in 28:56.81.

East and North each scored 47 points, while Hinton was third with 90 points.

Woodbury Central boys’ meet

North senior Beshanena Gutema was the meet winner with a time of 17:12.66. He won by 12 seconds, ahead of MMCRU junior Kaden Galles.

North junior Steven Kling placed third in 17:30.53, while teammate Raul Gomez was fourth in 17:51.37.

SB-L senior Evan Janzen rounded out the Top 5 with an 18:13.62.

The Nos. 6 through 10 runners were: SB-L’s Michael Wieseler (18:26.07), East’s Omar Hernandez (18:26.62), SB-L sophomore Braulio Gonzalez (18:31.97), North’s Gebrewahid Mekonnen (18:37.48) and Stars sophomore Kiefer Schultz with 18:38.13.

Justin Wilford led Siouxland Christian with a 15th-place time of 18:58.65. He finished .01 seconds ahead of teammate Sammy Duerloo.

West’s top runner was sophomore JoJo Small, who was 17th with 18:58.80.

Marshall Benson led WCKP with a 26th-place time of 19:59.96.

North won the meet with 27 points, ahead of the Warriors’ 56 points. East was third with 80 points.

Storm Lake girls’ meet

Spencer sophomore Peyton Morey was the meet runner-up with a time of 20:30.60. Denison-Schleswig sophomore Lola Mendlik was third (20:51.22), Spirit Lake senior Katelyn Krieger fourth (21:14.96) and Tigers senior Ivy Hamilton was fifth in 21:20.01.

MOC-Floyd Valley was led by Elin Van Der Werff, who was sixth in 21:25.98.

Rebecca Hulinsky led Le Mars in ninth overall in 21:35.93.

Riley Lubeck led Cherokee, who placed 10th in 21:46.66.

The Tigers won the meet with 68 points, just one point ahead of the Dutch.

Storm Lake boys’ meet

MOC-FV, Storm Lake and Spirit Lake took five of the Top 6 individual spots.

Dutch senior Isaiah Hulshof won the race with a time of 16:47.91, ahead of teammate Trevor Mirande (16:54.76).

Tornadoes freshman Joel Ramirez Parra was third in 17:11.61.

The Indians took the fifth and sixth-place spots, as Damon VandenBerg was fifth (17:27.99) and Brandon Hughes sixth (17:28.14).

Trace Obbink of Le Mars was seventh in 17:30.

Flores Leo led the Monarchs with a 13th-place time of 17:50.45.

Unity sophomore Ethan Wynia was 15th-place time of 17:54.72.

The Dutch won the team competition, and they scored 45 points.