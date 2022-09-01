PREP ROUNDUP: A look at cross country results from Tuesday

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School boys cross country team won its home meet Tuesday at Adams Nature Preserve.

The Panthers had three runners in the Top 5. Jack Brown was the runner-up with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes, 48.80 seconds. James Kilcullen was third in 16:29.30, and Avery Bradshaw was fifth in 16:48.60.

East had two in the Top 6: Maciah Shultz (4th, 16:47) and Omar Hernandez Lopez (6th, 16:54.30). The Black Raiders were second with 32 points.

Elk-Point Jefferson's Joe Cross was the meet champion in 15:14.10.

Lawton-Bronson's Theo Moseman was 12th (18:13.80), but the Eagles didn't field a team score.

Siouxland Christian's top runner was Sam Duerloo in 18:28.30. The Eagles were fourth with 67 points.

West placed fifth with 69 points, led by Eric Munoz in 19:19.60.

In the girls' race, the Black Raiders were second with 37 points behind Tea Area. The Titans had 34 points.

Emma Scott led East with a seventh-place finish of 20:07.30.

DV placed third with 37 points. The Panthers had three in the Top 6: Alex McCullough (4th, 19:59.50), Sophia Redler (20:00.10) and Ella Otten (6th, 20:04.90).

Lawton-Bronson had two in the Top 10, including winner Jolee Mesz (18:22.70).

BHRV girls meet: Unity Christian won the team competition with 31 points.

Rachel Putze of Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson with a time of 20:50.81.

The Knights were led by Olivia Hoogland with a third-place time of 21:35.16.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second with 49 points, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley third (68) and WCKP fourth with 83.

Gabby Ryan led the Warriors with a sixth-place finish of 22:39.21.

Elyse Zwart had the fastest time for the Nighthawks in 21:18.40, good for second place.

BHRV boys meet: SB-L's Evan Janzen won the meet in 17:46.31. He also helped the Warriors to a 28-point team win.

Unity was second with 35 points. Stephen Schreurs was second in 17:57.85.

West Monona was third iwth 92 points, led by Eein McKinley's fifth-place time of 18:19.39.

WCKP was fourth with 113 points. Marshall Benson was 14th in 19:20.06.

Gehlen Catholic was fifth with 120 points and Trinity Christian was sixth with 156 points.

Spirit Lake meet: The girls winner was Spencer's Peyton Morey with a time of 19:23, while the boys winner was MOC-Floyd Valley's Trevor Mirande in 15:56.99.

The Spencer girls won the meet with 35 points, while the Dutch were second with 52 points.

The Dutch boys had a meet-best 30 points, while Spencer was second with 88 points.