PREP ROUNDUP: Heelan girls, North boys win Marsha Koebernick Invitational

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – The Heelan girls and North boys won the team titles at the Marsha Koebernick Invitational at Jeffrey Dible Soccer Complex Thursday afternoon.

Heelan’s girls scored 36 team points with all four scorers inside the top 12. Scarlett Walsh (21:54.5), Grace Roerig (21:57.19) and Brooklyn Stanley (22:03.56) took seventh through ninth respectively. Heelan’s four scorer, Delaney Saulsbury took 12th place at 22:13.15.

Yankton’s Thea Chance won the girls race in a time of 20:53.42, followed by Spirit Lake’s Katelyn Krieder at 21:06.65 and South Sioux City’s Lorena Valdivia at 21:23.37.

South Sioux City, who took second to Heelan in the team totals, had two more runners inside the top 12, with Gloria Flores placing fourth in 21:44.23 and Brooklyn Heineman placing 11th at 22:11.52.

Yankton took third (46 points) as a team, followed by East (70) and North (78) to round out the top five teams. Le Mars took seventh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton eighth, Spirit Lake ninth and West 10th.

In the Class B races, Crofton’s girls took the title, followed by Okoboji and Lawton-Bronson.

East’s top runner was Emma Scott, who ran 21:50.01 to place fifth. Khloee Weitzel ran 22:28.25 and Alexys Jones 22:45.47 to place second and third for East.

North had a top 10 runner as well, as Analicia Salas ran 22:08.86 for 10th place. Hanna Johnson placed 15th overall at 22:18.37 and Joslyn Vogt ran 23:02.52.

Le Mars’ top two runners were Rebecca Hulinsky (22:18.17) and MaKenzie DeRocher (22:42.88). Gabby Ryan led SB-L, running 23:06.33. Sophia Karras was second for the Warriors at 23:32.5.

West’s top finisher was Lilly Whiteshirt, running 23:54.06 and second place was Angela Zermano at 25:23.18.

In Class B, Crofton’s Jordyn Arens ran 19:34.33 to win the race. Lawton-Bronson’s Jolee Mesz took second at 20:52.58 and Okoboji’s Maryn Frein third at 20:55.11.

In the boys’ race, Gabe Nash and North won the individual and team title Thursday afternoon. Nash ran a 16:17.08 to lead North, who scored 23 points as a team. All four scorers were inside the top 12, including three of the top six.

After Nash was Beshanena Gutema, placing fourth overall (17:23.86) and Raul Gomez in sixth (17:50.4). Abubekar Kumbi ran 18:08.49 for 12th place.

South Sioux City came in second place with 44 points, followed by Yankton (47), Le Mars (77) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (81). Spirit Lake placed sixth, Heelan eighth, West ninth and East 10th. Okoboji took the top six scoring spots in Class B to win the team title.

South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso took second at 16:52.51 and Yankton’s Dylan Payer third at 16:58.46. Le Mars’ Trace Obbink took fifth at 17:46.14.

Ivan Morelos took eighth overall for South Sioux, running 17:54.72. Sadam Mohammad ran 18:30.09. Juan Sanchez ran an 18:45.14 to place second on the Le Mars’ team.

Three Sergeant Bluff-Luton runners finished inside the top 20, led by Evan Janzen (18:16.84) and Michael Wieseler (18:17.21) in 14th and 15th respectively. Braulio Gonzalez finished 19th at 18:40.49.

Spirit Lake’s Brandon Hughes placed 10th at 18:06.09 and Damon VandenBerg 12th at 18:15.89. Eli Otten led Heelan in a time of 18:51.62 and Alex Gonzalez was second on the team at 19:22.58.

West’s Filmon ran a 19:02.59 and JoJo Small a 19:10.11 to be first and second on the Wolverines. Kaden Koepke ran 19:23.17 to lead East, and Omar Hernandez followed at 19:40.1.

Winnebago senior Dyami Berridge ran 17:21.82 to win the Class B race. Okoboji’s Evan Osler took second overall at 17:24.98. Ponca’s Brody Taylor ran 17:41.21 for third place and Okoboji’s Trigg Heimdall placed fourth at 17:52.13.

IKM-Manning Meet: Denison-Schleswig's Lola Mendlik ran a 19:55 to win the individual girls title Thursday.

The Monarchs placed second as a team. Alexa Tremblay placed 14th overall at 22:31 and Charlotte Schrum 15th at 22:38.

Leo Flores placed fourth overall to lead the Monarch boys. Flores ran 17:57. Ethan Perrien ran 18:16 for eighth overall and Ethan Olsen 19:24 for 21st overall.

The Denison-Schleswig boys placed third as a team.

Volleyball

Heelan 3, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2: The Crusaders defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 15-8 Thursday night.

Hutson Rau and Azaria Green tallied 16 kills each and Molly Romano 50 assists for the Lynx. Aubrey Sandbothe recorded 17 digs.

Hinton 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: Hinton swept the Hawks 21-11, 25-13, 25-6 Thursday night.

Bailey Boeve tallied 12 kills to lead the Blackhawks. Ashyln Kovarna added 33 set assists and Gabbie Friessen recorded three ace serves.

Unity Christian 3, MMCRU 0: The Knights rolled to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-8 win over MMCRU Thursday evening.

Gracie Schoonhoven tallied 11 kills and Paige De Boom 28 assists for the Knights. Callie Karhoff added six digs and Tyra Schuiteman four ace serves.

Gehlen Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0: The Jays swept Trinity Christian 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 Thursday night.

Miyah Whitehead tallied 13 kills and Aurora Goebel 11 for the Jays. Cadence Goebel added 26 assists and 15 digs. Aurora Goebel had 12 digs and Whitehead 10.

Newell-Fonda 3, Storm Lake St. Mary's 0: The Mustangs swept the Panthers 25-9, 25-10, 25-5 Thursday.

Kinzee Hinders led Newell-Fonda with 13 kills. Mia Walker tallied 14 assists and Izzy Sievers 11 assists and eight ace serves. Isabel Bartek added 12 digs for the Mustangs.

Sydney Hurd tallied three kills for the Panthers in the loss. Natalie Green tallied 12 digs.

Boyden-Hull 3, West Lyon 0: The Comets recorded a 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 win over West Lyon Thursday.

Reagan Damstra tallied 11 kills and Clara Hoegh 23 assists for the Comets. Avery Noble dug up 11 balls and Dennie Boogerd nine. Nora Boogerd tallied five ace serves.

Evy Knoblock tallied 11 kills and Jordyn Aeschliman eight for the Wildcats. Maddie Johnson had nine assists. Keatyn Lorenzen tallied seven digs.