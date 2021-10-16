Prep roundup: Lawton-Bronson girls, West Monona boys win Western Valley meet

MOVILLE, Iowa-- The Lawton-Bronson girls cross country team came out on top at the Western Valley Conference Cross Country meet on Saturday, with the Eagles claiming first place with 43 team points, and a first-place individual finish from junior Jolee Mesz.

Mesz captured the gold with a time of 20:18.98, 21 seconds ahead of Woodbury Central-KP runner Erika Kuntz. Ridge View sophomores Jaycie Vohs and Madison Stowater took third and fourth with respective times of 21:37.37 and 22:16.33. MVAOCOU runner Hannah O'Connell finished fifth with a 22:22.75.

Three Woodbury Central runners finished in the top 10, in Kuntz, Lillian Offert at sixth, and CJ Hannah in eighth place.

Woodbury Central took second in the team standings with a score of 55, while MVAOCOU took third at 63. Ridge View finished fourth overall, with Westwood and OABCIG taking fifth and sixth place, respectively.

On the boys side, West Monona took first place as junior Jayce Runyon won the individual crown with a time of 17:38.34. Haman Kael took second place with a time of 18:15.85, and Alex Wilford and Sam Brannon of Siouxland Christian were third and fourth with respective times of 18:25.29 and 18:35.23.

Justin Dorale of MVAOCOU was fifth at 18:41.03.

Siouxland Christian finished second in the team standings with a score of 53, while MVAOCOU took third with a 57. Woodbury Central finished fourth overall, while Ridge View and OABCIG took fifth and sixth.

Twin Lakes Conference Meet

Alta-Aurelia runner Nora Peterson won the girls 5k race at the Twin Lakes Conference Cross Country Meet on Saturday, with a time of 19:36.78, nearly a minute ahead of runner-up Linnea Blom of Sioux Central, who ran a 20:32.73.

Preslie Oswald, Paige Condon, and Alyssa Richman of Manson Northwester Webster took the rest of the top five spots, finishing in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

Pocahontas Area won the girls team standings with an overall score of 66, just barely beating Sioux Central, who finished second at 67. Manson NW Webster took third, followed by South Central Calhoun in fourth place, and Alta-Aurelia in fifth.

In the boys' race, Cooper Nuss and Oscar Hanson of Southeast Valley took the top two spots, with Aiden Egertson from GT/RA placing third. Braden Sonksen from Alta-Aurelia finished fourth overall with a time of 18:13.83.

Sioux Central finished second in the team standings behind SE Valley, with 64 points. Alta-Aurelia placed sixth with a team score of 150.

