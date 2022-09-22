Prep roundup: MOC-Floyd Valley sweeps MVAOCOU cross country meet

MAPLETON, Iowa — The MOC-Floyd Valley High School boys cross country team won the MVAOCOU meet on Thursday with a 40-point performance.

The Dutch had two runners who scored single-digit points. The Dutch were led by Trevor Mirande, who placed third with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 38.30 seconds.

Micah DeYoung got eighth, as he finished in 17:12.50.

The highest placing local finisher was Winnebago senior Dyami Berridge, who was second in 16:16.40.

Richard Gonzalez of Denison-Schleswig was fourth (17:02.30), while Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen was fifth in 17:04.90.

East Sac’s Parker Engel was seventh (17:09.20), Leo Flores of D-S was ninth (17:17.20) and Rams sophomore Hamann Kael was 10th in 17:20.50.

Hinton’s top runner was Caleb Bower in 14th (17:40.20), while Theo Moseman led Lawton-Bronson with a 17th-place time of 17:44.10.

The individual winner was Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen (16:09.10).

SB-L placed third with 102 points.

Rams’ girls meet

Four Siouxland area girls took the Top 5 spots Thursday during the varsity meet.

Lawton-Bronson senior Jolee Mesz won the meet in 19:34.24, and she won by 10 seconds ahead of Monarchs sophomore Lola Mendlik (19:44.25).

Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson freshman Rachel Putze earned the bronze medal, as she finished third in 20:01.04.

Dutch sophomore Elin Van Der Werff was fifth in 20:49.

The Warriors’ top runner was senior Gabby Ryan, as she placed 13th in 21:32.78.

Ava Lang led the Blackhawks with a 18th-place time of 22:08.94.

The Dutch also won the team total with 45 points, while the Monarchs were second with 65.

WCKP was third with 137, and L-B was fourth with 141.

The Warriors had 142 points.